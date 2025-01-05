Indian CEO is highest paid person in the world, earns Rs 48 crore per day

Jagdeep Singh, the founder and former CEO of Quantumscape, has set a new global benchmark for executive earnings, with an annual salary of Rs 17,500 crore ($2.06 billion)—an average daily income of Rs 48 crore, according to a report in The Times of India. His extraordinary compensation package has made him the highest-paid person in the world, surpassing the revenue of several large corporations and solidifying his reputation as a leader in innovation.

The man behind the milestone

Jagdeep Singh's success story is rooted in a strong educational foundation and visionary entrepreneurship. According to his LinkedIn profile, Singh earned his bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Maryland, a master’s from Stanford University, and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley. He began his career at firms like HP and Sun Microsystems before founding multiple startups, including AirSoft in 1992.

In 2010, Singh established Quantumscape, a company pioneering advanced battery technology for electric vehicles (EVs). Quantumscape focuses on developing fast-charging, long-lasting, and safer batteries, aiming to revolutionise energy storage and support a decarbonised future. Under Singh's leadership, the company achieved rapid growth, with his remuneration package including stock options reportedly valued at $2.3 billion.

Leadership transition

In February 2024, Singh stepped down as CEO, passing the baton to Siva Sivaram while remaining on Quantumscape's board. His LinkedIn profile now lists him as CEO of Stealth Startup, signalling new ventures on the horizon.

What is Quantumscape?

Quantumscape is a US-based company specialising in advanced battery technology, particularly for electric vehicles (EVs). Founded in 2010 by Jagdeep Singh, the company aims to revolutionise energy storage through solid-state batteries.

Unlike traditional lithium-ion batteries, Quantumscape's solid-state technology eliminates the liquid electrolyte, enabling faster charging, higher energy density, and improved safety. These innovations make the batteries ideal for EVs, addressing critical challenges like range anxiety and charging time.

Quantumscape's aims to power a decarbonised future by providing cutting-edge solutions for sustainable energy. Backed by major investors, including Volkswagen, the company is a leader in the EV battery revolution.