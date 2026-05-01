Plan is to front-load ECL related provisions: Indian Overseas Bank MD & CEO

What is the expected impact of the expected credit loss (ECL) framework on provisioning?

With the revised guidelines, the exact impact is still being worked out. However, we have already taken a proactive approach. In the December quarter we said that we created an upfront provision of ~1,500 crore exclusively for ECL. In the March quarter, we added another ~250 crore, taking the total additional provision to ~1,750 crore as of now. While the transition can be spread over four years, our internal plan is to front-load provisions and address the requirement in the initial period itself rather than spreading it over five years. We intend to keep adding provisions every quarter so that when the framework is fully implemented, we already have a sufficient cushion in the balance sheet. This ~1,750 crore is over and above our regular provisioning.