SaaS compliments AI, does not compete with it: ProHance CEO Ankur Dhingra

What is your take on the recent controversy surrounding your software that Cognizant is monitoring its employees through it?

Workforce analytics platform ProHance says software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies are feeling the heat due to the impact of artificial intelligence (AI). The only way SaaS can survive is to understand the business model and have greater depths in customer relationships to navigate this ecosystem. In an interaction with Avik Das on the sidelines of NTLF 2026, ProHance Chief Executive Officer (CEO)talks about the opportunities, challenges and how SaaS can complement AI. Edited excerpts: