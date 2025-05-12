Monday, May 12, 2025 | 02:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Bajaj Electricals Q4 results: Profit doubles to ₹5,905 cr, revenue up 6.5%

Bajaj Electricals Q4 results: Profit doubles to ₹5,905 cr, revenue up 6.5%

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 29.31 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to a regulatory filing

Bajaj Electricals

In FY25, Bajaj Electricals' total consolidated income rose 3.2 per cent to Rs 4,883.21 crore | Image: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Electricals Ltd on Monday reported a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,905 crore for the March quarter of FY25.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 29.31 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 6.5 per cent to Rs 1,265.47 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 1,188.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Bajaj Electricals' total expenses in the March quarter rose to Rs 1,231.77 crore.

 

Its revenue from Consumer Products (CP) rose 8.38 per cent to Rs 994.01 crore in the March quarter from Rs 917.08 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY24.

Its Lighting Solutions marginally rose to Rs 271.46 crore in the March quarter. Bajaj Electricals reported a total income of Rs 1,281.65 crore in the March quarter, marking a 5.87 per cent increase year-on-year.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, Bajaj Electricals' net profit declined 2 per cent to Rs 133.42 crore, from Rs 135.88 crore a year before.

In FY25, Bajaj Electricals' total consolidated income rose 3.2 per cent to Rs 4,883.21 crore.

Moreover, the board of the company in its meeting held on Monday approved a dividend of 150 per cent, which is Rs 3 per share of face value of Rs 2 each on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Shares of Bajaj Electricals Ltd were trading at Rs 618.20 per scrip on Monday, up 16.38 per cent, on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bajaj Electricals Bajaj Group Q4 Results corporate earnings

First Published: May 12 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

