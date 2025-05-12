Monday, May 12, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Navin Fluorine shares fall 3% post Q4 results: Here's what brokerages say

Navin Fluorine shares fall 3% post Q4 results: Here's what brokerages say

Navin Fluorine reported a revenue from operations of ₹700.94 crore in Q4 FY25, up 16.44 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹601.95 crore in the year-ago period

Share Market

Navin Fluorine International stock fall 3% after Q4 FY25 results

Devanshu Singla New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Navin Fluorine International share price today: Shares of speciality fluorochemicals company Navin Fluorine International fell over 3 per cent to hit an intra-day low of ₹4,435 on Monday after the company reported its March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25) results. 
 
At 2:10 PM on Monday, Navin Flourine's stock was quoting at ₹4,444, down 3.3 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). In comparison, the benchmark Nifty50 index was trading at 24,842.25, up 834.25 points or 3.5 per cent. The stock reversed gains after hitting a 52-week high of ₹4,748 in today's trading session. The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹22,030.47 crore.
 
 
Navin Fluorine Q4 FY25 result update 
Navin Fluorine reported a revenue from operations of ₹700.94 crore in Q4 FY25, up 16.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹601.95 crore in the year-ago period. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 62.4 per cent to ₹178.71 crore compared to ₹110.04 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Ebitda margin improved 721 basis points (bps) to 25.5 per cent from 18.3 per cent. The company's profit after tax (PAT) came in at ₹94.98 crore, up 35 per cent from ₹70.38 crore in the year-ago period. 
 
Brokerage views on Navin Fluorine: Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) 

Also Read

chemicals

Navin Fluorine, SRF, GFL, UPL tumble upto 6.5%: Top reasons behind the fall

Indian Hotels, Escorts: Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal picks stocks to buy

Indian Hotels, Escorts: Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal picks stocks to buy

Operation Sindoor

Air Force details how Pak's aerial attacks were repelled during Op Sindoor

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Nifty IT index soars 6%, sees sharpest intra-day rally since April 2020

Sensex, BSE, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rallies 2800 pts to 82,250; Nifty at 24,870 on Ind-Pak truce; SMID gain 3%

According to the MOFSL report, with the increasing use of fluorine in the pharma and agro space, battery chemicals, and performance materials, the CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation) business of Navin Flourine is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53 per cent of over FY25-27.
 
The company has already identified opportunities in its segments, such as a capability capex in speciality chemicals with ₹360 million in peak revenue, Fermion contract with a value of $30 million over three years, and a strategic agreement with Chemours to set up an initial commercial capacity for manufacturing of an innovative liquid cooling product, which is expected to be commissioned in Q1 FY27.
 
Citing expensive valuations, the brokerage has maintained a 'Neutral' rating on the stock with a target price (TP) of ₹5,060.
 
Axis Securities 
According to analysts at Axis Securities, Navin Fluorine continues to prioritise business expansion, enhancement of its technology capabilities, development of strategic partnerships and long-term sustainable growth. 
 
"While we acknowledge upside risks in terms of quicker-than-expected ramp-up in utilisation levels and contributions from new products, we believe the stock has already priced in most positives, and a further re-rating would depend on the successful execution and validation of growth initiatives," the brokerage said in a research note.
 
Axis Securities has downgraded the stock from 'Buy' to 'Hold'; however, raised the target price to ₹4,440 from ₹4,300 earlier. 
 
PL Capital 
The brokerage firm says that the recent expansion of R-32 capacity by 5,000 mtpa was commercialised in March 2025 and is already operating at optimal utilisation levels. Additionally, the ongoing capex for AHF (Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride) is on track for commissioning by the September 2026 quarter (Q2 FY26). The company's speciality chemicals segment remained flat Y-o-Y, with both the Dahej and Surat facilities running at optimal capacity. 
 
According to the research note, the company management has indicated strong order visibility for FY26, with two new molecules scheduled to begin commercial supplies in Q1 FY26. "We believe long-term fundamentals of the company are intact. The strong order pipeline, expanding capacity, and improving realisations are expected to be key growth drivers going forward," the brokerage said. It has maintained an ‘Accumulate’ rating on the stock.
 
About Navin Flourine  
Established in 1967, Navin Fluorine International is one of the largest speciality fluorochemical manufacturers in India. It is primarily engaged in the production of refrigeration gases, inorganic fluorides, speciality organofluorines and offers contract research and manufacturing services. The company's portfolio includes more than 50 fluorinated compounds with manufacturing facilities in  Surat and Dahej in Gujarat and Dewas in Madhya Pradesh. Its Surat facility specialises in the manufacturing of refrigerants, various organic and inorganic fluorides. 

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Monthly SIPs drive 5-year equity fund inflow streak as lumpsums dip

Online trading, Trading

LTIMindtree shares up 6% on securing its largest-ever $450 million deal

buzzing stock

Here's why Hinduja Global Solutions shares rose 7% in trade on May 12

bull market, stock market

Triveni Turbine shares fly 12% as Q4 profit zooms 24%; ₹2 dividend declared

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Why are investors buying BEML shares today? Stock rises 5% in trade

Topics : Stock Market Navin Fluorine Speciality chemicals Chemical sector The Smart Investor Buzzing stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon