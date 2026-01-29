Gillette India Q3FY26 profit surges 37% to ₹172.46 crore, declares dividend

Shaving products maker Gillette India Ltd on Thursday reported a 36.9 per cent increase in profit to ₹172.46 crore for the December quarter of FY26 on a year-to-year basis.

The company had reported a profit of ₹125.97 crore in the October-December quarter of the preceding year, according to a BSE filing from Gillette India.

Its revenue from operations increased 15.23 per cent to ₹790 crore in the December quarter. It was at ₹685.55 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Gillette India's total expenses were up 7.16 per cent in the December quarter to ₹565.38 crore.

Its revenue from the grooming segment was up 13.39 per cent to ₹647.06 crore in the December quarter.