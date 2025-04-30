JSW Infrastructure Q4 results: Net profit rises 57% to ₹516 crore

JSW Infrastructure has reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹516 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024–25. This marks a 57 per cent increase in PAT compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

JSW Infra, the second-largest private commercial port operator, also reported a 17.06 per cent rise in revenue from operations in a stock exchange filing.

In Q4FY25, cargo volumes for the quarter stood at 31.2 million tonnes, a 5 per cent rise year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Total revenue rose by 14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,372 crore, while the company’s EBITDA reached ₹730 crore, up 7 per cent Y-o-Y.

For FY25, the company achieved a PAT of ₹1,521 crore, reflecting a 31 per cent Y-o-Y growth. Cargo volumes increased to 117 million tonnes, up 9 per cent Y-o-Y, with third-party cargo share climbing to 49 per cent from 40 per cent last year.

ALSO READ: Indian Oil to import LNG under 5-year agreement with US-based Trafigura Total revenue for the FY25 was ₹4,829 crore, a 20 per cent increase, and EBITDA rose by 17 per cent to ₹2,615 crore. The board has recommended a dividend of ₹0.80 per share, subject to shareholder approval.

Also Read

On the balance sheet, the company maintained a healthy financial position with a net debt to operating EBITDA ratio of 0.65x, gross debt of ₹4,659 crore, and cash and bank balance of ₹3,188 crore.

FY25 also saw several strategic developments for the company. JSW Infrastructure received a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the Murbe Port project, a greenfield development in Maharashtra. The company also entered the logistics sector by acquiring a 70.37 per cent stake in Navkar Corporation Limited.

“Post the signing of the concession agreement, interim operations have begun at both the JNPA Liquid Terminal and the Tuticorin Terminal,” the company said. Additionally, the company’s flagship Jaigarh Port, was recognised with the ‘Sword of Honour’ by the British Safety Council for its safety standards.