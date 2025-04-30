Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 02:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Housing units delivered in top 9 Indian cities up 33% in FY25: PropEquity

Housing units delivered in top 9 Indian cities up 33% in FY25: PropEquity

Western, southern markets see surge in unit delivery, Delhi NCR drops 8%

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s top nine cities witnessed a 33 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in the number of homes delivered—rising to 4,06,889 units in financial year (FY) 2024-25 from 3,06,600 units in FY24—according to a report by data analytics firm PropEquity.
 
Eight of the nine cities recorded an annual increase in housing unit deliveries. Among the major gainers, Kolkata saw an 88 per cent rise, from 9,441 units in FY24 to 17,718 units in FY25.
 
Hyderabad and Chennai followed, with a 61 per cent and 49 per cent Y-o-Y increase in housing unit deliveries, respectively.
 
Delhi-NCR was the only city to record a decline, with deliveries falling 8 per cent—from 48,388 units in FY24 to 44,423 units in FY25.
   
Commenting on the reasons for the surge in deliveries, Samir Jasuja, founder and chief executive officer, PropEquity, cited government initiatives such as the Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (Swamih) Fund and the Real Estate Regulation Act (Rera) as key contributors.







“Deliveries have been expedited due to the Swamih Fund and strict compliance and implementation under Rera, which played a major role in developers adhering to project delivery timelines,” Jasuja said.
 
He added that many of the homes delivered in FY25 were launched during 2018-19, with construction having slowed due to the pandemic and other factors.
 
The top nine cities mentioned in the report are Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Pune.
 
The report also highlighted a healthy rise in deliveries in the western and southern housing markets, both increasing their share of national unit deliveries.
 
The western region, comprising Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Pune, saw a combined 2,21,691 units delivered in FY25, up from 1,63,414 units in FY24. This region accounted for 55 per cent of the total deliveries in the key markets.
 
The southern market, which includes Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, contributed 1,23,057 units in FY25, up from 85,357 units in FY24. It accounted for 30 per cent of total house deliveries.
 
Looking ahead, Jasuja said that sustained positive market sentiment in recent years has improved cash flows and accelerated project execution.
 
“As reputed and branded developers increase their market share, this trend in housing delivery is expected to continue. Swamih 2.0 will also play a significant role in expediting delivery of stalled projects,” he added.
 

Topics : housing sector Housing sales Real Estate Real estate developers

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

