Q2 results today: Tata Motors PV, Oil India, Marico among others on Nov 14

Q2FY26 company results: Firms including Exide Industries, MRF, Siemens, Glenmark Pharma, and Inox Wind are also to release their July-September earnings reports today

market, stock market, investor, BSE, NSE
Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are set for a weak start on Friday amid a sharp global sell-off | Image: Bloomberg
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
More than 900 companies, including Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Oil India, Exide Industries, Marico, MRF, and Siemens are scheduled to announce their second-quarter (Q2) results for the financial year 2025–26 (FY26) on Friday.
 
Other firms expected to declare their Q2 earnings include Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Easy Trip Planners, Inox Wind, Omaxe, Sun TV Network, VIP Industries, and Dish TV India.
 

Hero MotoCorp Q2 results highlights

 
Hero MotoCorp’s consolidated net profit rose 23.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,321 crore in the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26), supported by strong demand following the recent goods and services tax (GST) rationalisation.
 
Total income increased 16.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12,459 crore in Q2FY26. The company’s motorcycle and scooter volumes grew 11.3 per cent Y-o-Y to 1.691 million units during the quarter. 
 

Eicher Motors Q2 results highlights

 
Eicher Motors on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,369 crore for the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26), a 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase from ₹1,100 crore a year earlier, supported by strong festive season sales.
 
The automaker — which manufactures Royal Enfield motorcycles and commercial vehicles — posted its strongest quarterly performance, with revenue from operations rising 45 per cent to ₹6,172 crore, compared with ₹4,263 crore in Q2FY25.
 
Ebitda grew 39 per cent to ₹1,512 crore, and the company reported an Ebitda margin of 24.5 per cent. 
 

Market overview for November 14

 
Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are set for a weak start on Friday amid a sharp global sell-off. Investor sentiment remains cautious as markets await the Bihar assembly election results, which will be announced today. At 07:35 AM, the GIFT Nifty Futures index stood at 25,847, down 76 points. 
 
Asian markets were also trading lower, mirroring overnight losses on Wall Street as technology stocks came under renewed pressure and uncertainty persisted over potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 1.5 per cent, South Korea’s KOSPI fell 2.03 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 1.23 per cent.
 
Overnight, the S&P 500 fell 1.7 per cent, the Nasdaq composite shed 2.3 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7 per cent.  Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of some firms releasing Q2 FY26 results on November 14

 
A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd
Akar Auto Industries Ltd
ABM Knowledgeware Ltd
Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd
BASF India
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd
Dish TV India Ltd
Duroply Industries Ltd
Easy Trip Planners Ltd
Exide Industries Ltd
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
Franklin Industries Ltd
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Goblin India Ltd
GTL Infrastructure Ltd
Hampton Sky Realty Ltd
Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd
HPL Electric & Power Ltd
Inox Green Energy Services Ltd
Inox Wind Ltd
Jindal Poly Films Ltd
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd
Kalyan Capitals Ltd
Kirloskar Industries Ltd
KIOCL
Marico Ltd
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MRF Ltd
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
Natco Pharma Ltd
Oil India Ltd
Omaxe Ltd
Oxford Industries Ltd
Redtape Ltd
Siemens Ltd
Sun TV Network Ltd
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd
V2 Retail Ltd
VIP Industries Ltd
VVIP Infratech Ltd
Zodiac Ventures Ltd

Topics :Company ResultsQ2 resultsTata MotorsOIL IndiaMaricoGlenmark PharmaceuticalsBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

