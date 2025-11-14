Q2 results today: Tata Motors PV, Oil India, Marico among others on Nov 14

More than 900 companies, including Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Oil India, Exide Industries, Marico, MRF, and Siemens are scheduled to announce their second-quarter (Q2) results for the financial year 2025–26 (FY26) on Friday.

Other firms expected to declare their Q2 earnings include Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Easy Trip Planners, Inox Wind, Omaxe, Sun TV Network, VIP Industries, and Dish TV India.

Hero MotoCorp Q2 results highlights

Hero MotoCorp’s consolidated net profit rose 23.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,321 crore in the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26), supported by strong demand following the recent goods and services tax (GST) rationalisation.

ALSO READ: Hero MotoCorp Q2FY26 results: Net profit rises 23.9% to ₹1,321 crore Total income increased 16.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12,459 crore in Q2FY26. The company’s motorcycle and scooter volumes grew 11.3 per cent Y-o-Y to 1.691 million units during the quarter. Eicher Motors Q2 results highlights Eicher Motors on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,369 crore for the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26), a 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase from ₹1,100 crore a year earlier, supported by strong festive season sales. The automaker — which manufactures Royal Enfield motorcycles and commercial vehicles — posted its strongest quarterly performance, with revenue from operations rising 45 per cent to ₹6,172 crore, compared with ₹4,263 crore in Q2FY25.

ALSO READ: Eicher Motors Q2 results: Net profit up 25% at ₹1,369 cr, revenue jumps 45% Ebitda grew 39 per cent to ₹1,512 crore, and the company reported an Ebitda margin of 24.5 per cent. Market overview for November 14 ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today: Muthoot Finance, TaMo CV, LG Electronics, Pine Labs Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are set for a weak start on Friday amid a sharp global sell-off. Investor sentiment remains cautious as markets await the Bihar assembly election results, which will be announced today. At 07:35 AM, the GIFT Nifty Futures index stood at 25,847, down 76 points.

Asian markets were also trading lower, mirroring overnight losses on Wall Street as technology stocks came under renewed pressure and uncertainty persisted over potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 1.5 per cent, South Korea’s KOSPI fell 2.03 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 1.23 per cent. Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates Overnight, the S&P 500 fell 1.7 per cent, the Nasdaq composite shed 2.3 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7 per cent. List of some firms releasing Q2 FY26 results on November 14 A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd

Akar Auto Industries Ltd ABM Knowledgeware Ltd Alstone Textiles (India) Ltd Ashoka Buildcon Ltd BASF India The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd Dish TV India Ltd Duroply Industries Ltd Easy Trip Planners Ltd Exide Industries Ltd Brainbees Solutions Ltd Franklin Industries Ltd Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Goblin India Ltd GTL Infrastructure Ltd Hampton Sky Realty Ltd Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd HPL Electric & Power Ltd Inox Green Energy Services Ltd Inox Wind Ltd Jindal Poly Films Ltd Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Kalyan Capitals Ltd Kirloskar Industries Ltd KIOCL Marico Ltd Max Healthcare Institute Ltd MRF Ltd Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd Natco Pharma Ltd