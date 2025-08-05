Prestige Estates Q1FY26 results: Profit up 1.46%, revenue grows 21.94%

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Prestige Estates Projects on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 311.5 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2025–26 (Q1FY26), ended 30 June 2025, marking a 1.46 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase.

The company posted revenue of Rs 2,468.7 crore during the period, up 21.94 per cent from Rs 2,024.5 crore in the same quarter last year.

In a recent development, Prestige Estates Projects — directly and through its wholly owned subsidiary — acquired an additional 40 per cent partnership interest in Apex Realty Ventures LLP. Following this acquisition, Apex Realty Ventures LLP has become a wholly owned subsidiary, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

Prior to this transaction, Prestige held a 60 per cent stake in Apex Realty Ventures. ALSO READ: Raymond Realty Q1 results: Profit up 121.8%; revenue jumps 188.7% In April, Prestige Hospitality Ventures Ltd filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise up to Rs 2,700 crore via an initial public offering (IPO), including a Rs 1,700 crore fresh issue and a Rs 1,000 crore offer for sale (OFS). A Rs 340 crore pre-IPO placement is also under consideration. On the expansion front, Prestige Estates Projects plans to invest around Rs 10,000 crore over the next six years to develop a 62.5-acre township in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. This project marks its entry into the Delhi–NCR housing market and was announced in April this year. The company is also developing a commercial project in Delhi’s Aerocity, which includes hotels and office spaces.