Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Prestige Estates Q1FY26 results: Profit up 1.46%, revenue grows 21.94%

Prestige Estates Q1FY26 results: Profit up 1.46%, revenue grows 21.94%

Prestige Estates posted Rs 311.5 crore in Q1FY26 profit and Rs 2,468.7 crore in revenue; firm plans Rs 10,000 crore investment, eyes Rs 42,000 crore from launches

Prestige Estates, Prestige Group
In a recent development, Prestige Estates Projects — directly and through its wholly owned subsidiary — acquired an additional 40 per cent partnership interest in Apex Realty Ventures LLP. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 10:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bengaluru-based real estate developer Prestige Estates Projects on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 311.5 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2025–26 (Q1FY26), ended 30 June 2025, marking a 1.46 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase.
 
The company posted revenue of Rs 2,468.7 crore during the period, up 21.94 per cent from Rs 2,024.5 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
In a recent development, Prestige Estates Projects — directly and through its wholly owned subsidiary — acquired an additional 40 per cent partnership interest in Apex Realty Ventures LLP. Following this acquisition, Apex Realty Ventures LLP has become a wholly owned subsidiary, the company said in a filing to the BSE.
 
Prior to this transaction, Prestige held a 60 per cent stake in Apex Realty Ventures.
 
In April, Prestige Hospitality Ventures Ltd filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise up to Rs 2,700 crore via an initial public offering (IPO), including a Rs 1,700 crore fresh issue and a Rs 1,000 crore offer for sale (OFS). A Rs 340 crore pre-IPO placement is also under consideration. 
 
On the expansion front, Prestige Estates Projects plans to invest around Rs 10,000 crore over the next six years to develop a 62.5-acre township in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. This project marks its entry into the Delhi–NCR housing market and was announced in April this year. The company is also developing a commercial project in Delhi’s Aerocity, which includes hotels and office spaces.
 
In June, the company announced its intention to launch multiple residential projects across major cities in the current fiscal year, targeting an estimated revenue of over Rs 42,000 crore. The expansion aims to capitalise on strong consumer demand in the housing sector.
 
The upcoming projects are planned for key markets including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi–NCR, and Goa.
 
The company announced its results post market hours on Tuesday. At the time, Prestige Estates Projects shares were trading at Rs 1,608.05 apiece, up 0.13 per cent on the BSE.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EIH Ltd Q1 results: Profit drops to ₹36.88 crore despite rise in revenue

Lupin Q1 results: Net profit jumps 52% to ₹1,221 cr on strong sales in US

Raymond Realty Q1 results: Profit up 121.8%; revenue jumps 188.7%

Bharti Airtel net profit rises 43% to ₹5,948 crore, revenue up 28.4%

EIH Q1 net profit declines 63.3% to ₹33.9 crore on exceptional loss

Topics :Prestige EstatesQ1 resultsReal Estate

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story