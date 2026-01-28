SBI Card Q3FY26 results: Profit jumps 45% to ₹557 crore, revenue up 11%

SBI Cards and Payment Services on Wednesday reported a 45 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹557 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). During the same period last year, the company's net profit stood at ₹383.23 crore. On a sequential basis, profit increased by 25 per cent from ₹445 crore in Q2FY26.

The company's net interest income (NII) stood at ₹2,591 crore during the quarter, up 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 5 per cent sequentially. Meanwhile, its total revenue from operations increased by 11 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,127 crore from ₹4,619 crore in Q3FY25. In Q2FY26, SBI Card reported a total revenue of ₹4,961 crore.

Interest income rose 6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,536 crore, while fees and other revenue grew 17 per cent to ₹2,591 crore during the quarter, the company said in a BSE filing. The payment services provider reported a return on average assets (ROAA) of 3.2 per cent in Q3 FY26, up from 2.4 per cent a year ago, while return on average equity (ROAE) rose to 14.7 per cent from 11.5 per cent. Its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 24.4 per cent, with Tier 1 capital at 19.1 per cent, it added. SBI Card Q3 asset quality SBI Card's gross non-performing assets (GNPA) improved to 2.86 per cent of gross advances as of December 31, 2025, down from 3.24 per cent a year ago. However, net non-performing assets (NNPA) stood at 1.28 per cent, slightly higher than 1.18 per cent reported on December 31, 2024.