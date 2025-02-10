Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Start Ups / PhonePe clocks record 8.1 bn UPI transactions in January, shows NPCI data

PhonePe clocks record 8.1 bn UPI transactions in January, shows NPCI data

PhonePe continued to dominate the UPI ecosystem, commanding a 47.67 per cent market share, with Google Pay and Paytm holding 36.38 per cent and 6.78 per cent, respectively

PhonePe
Photo: Shutterstock
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 7:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Fintech firm PhonePe processed a record 8.1 billion transactions on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), followed by Google Pay’s 6.18 billion and Paytm’s 1.15 billion in January, data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) shows.
 
PhonePe continued to dominate the UPI ecosystem, commanding a 47.67 per cent market share, with Google Pay and Paytm holding 36.38 per cent and 6.78 per cent, respectively.
 
WhatsApp regained its position among the top ten UPI volume processors after slipping to 11th place in November 2024. The social messaging app's third-party UPI service more than doubled its total transaction volume, processing 61 million transactions in January 2025, up from 26.08 million in the same month the previous year.
 
In December 2024, the NPCI lifted the UPI user onboarding limit for WhatsApp Pay, the UPI platform of the messaging giant. The payments body had earlier placed a limit on the number of users that could be onboarded on WhatsApp Pay. The limit was set at 100 million users prior to the removal of onboarding restrictions.
 
UPI transactions saw a marginal 1.6 per cent month-on-month increase in volume to 16.99 billion in January, up from 16.73 billion in December 2024. This marked a new record in terms of volume since the digital system became operational in April 2016.
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zepto Cafe hits 75,000 daily orders, marking a 50% month-on-month surge

SaaS unicorn Perfios acquires financial crime management company Clari5

Decide on BCCI-Byju's settlement in a week, NCLAT directs tribunal

Cognida.ai raises $15 million to transform enterprise AI adoption

TrueFoundry secures $19 million to transform AI deployment at scale

Topics :PhonePeUPI transactionsUPI

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story