Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong head-to-head record in T20Is

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong head-to-head record in T20Is

Afghanistan and Hong Kong will be reigniting their T20I rivalry after nine years when they face off in the Asia Cup 2025 opener on Tuesday.

The 2025 Asia Cup is all set to commence on Tuesday, September 9, with the Group B match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. While to many the match-up may seem new, the two sides are not unfamiliar with each other.  They will be reigniting their rivalry in T20Is after nine years, as they last met in the shortest format on March 10, 2016, when Afghanistan beat Hong Kong by six wickets to take the lead in their head-to-head competition.
 
But how do their head-to-head stats in T20Is look, and how did each match pan out? Take a look.
 

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong: Head-to-head in T20Is

  • Total matches: 5
  • Afghanistan won: 3
  • Hong Kong won: 2
  • No result: 0

All head-to-head matches recap:

March 18, 2014 (Chattogram) 
Afghanistan dominated Hong Kong in their first T20I clash at the 2014 World T20. After restricting Hong Kong to a modest total, their top order ensured a smooth chase. Afghanistan’s bowlers laid the platform with disciplined spells before the batters sealed a comfortable seven-wicket victory. It was an early statement from Afghanistan on the global stage, showing they were capable of handling pressure and winning convincingly against fellow emerging teams.
 
July 21, 2015 (Dublin, Malahide) 

Hong Kong stunned Afghanistan with a composed performance in Dublin. After restricting their opponents, Hong Kong chased the target methodically, thanks to steady partnerships that kept them ahead. Their batters handled Afghanistan’s bowling well and crossed the line with five wickets in hand. It was a breakthrough moment for Hong Kong, levelling the head-to-head record and proving their progress in the shortest format. The result marked their biggest scalp in T20 internationals at the time. 
 
November 28, 2015 (Abu Dhabi) 
This contest turned into a high-scoring thriller. Afghanistan set a competitive 162/6, powered by quick contributions from the middle order. Hong Kong’s reply was aggressive, led by Tanwir Afzal’s 42 and Babar Hayat’s blistering 35. They kept the asking rate under control and finished the chase with two balls to spare, securing a four-wicket win. It was another famous Hong Kong success, showing they could chase totals against stronger opponents in challenging conditions.
 
February 22, 2016 (Mirpur) 
Afghanistan produced a clinical all-round display at the Asia Cup qualifiers in Mirpur. Batting first, they piled up a daunting score with contributions across the order. Their bowlers then dominated, dismantling Hong Kong’s line-up with sharp pace and spin to secure a 66-run win. The margin of victory highlighted the gulf in class on the day, as Afghanistan avenged earlier defeats. It was a strong statement, restoring their control in the rivalry.
 
March 10, 2016 (Nagpur) 
Afghanistan carried their form into the World T20 qualifier in Nagpur, brushing aside Hong Kong by six wickets. Their bowlers kept Hong Kong to a below-par score with early breakthroughs. The chase was steady, led by confident batting that never allowed pressure to build. Afghanistan wrapped up the match comfortably, underlining their consistency on the big stage. This victory sealed back-to-back wins in 2016, tilting the head-to-head rivalry firmly in their favour.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

