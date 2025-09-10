India vs UAE live streaming: Where to watch Today's Asia cup 2025 match?

India are starting their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a crucial clash against host nation United Arab Emirates (UAE) today, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
This opening match holds significant importance for India, as it sets the tone for their journey in the tournament. With a blockbuster encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan scheduled for September 14, India will be looking to build early momentum and fine-tune their combinations. Facing UAE in familiar UAE conditions, the Men in Blue will aim for a dominant start to boost their net run rate and confidence. Fans can expect a competitive contest, with India expected to showcase their depth and form.
|Asia Cup 2025: India vs UAE broadcast details
|Country/Region
|TV Channel(s)
|Online Streaming Platform(s)
|India
|Sony Sports Network
|SonyLIV
|Pakistan
|Ten Sports
|Tapmad app and website
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Rabbithole, Tofee app and website
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC)
|SLRC digital platforms possible
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV
|Ariana TV app/website (likely)
|United Arab Emirates (Host)
|CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV
|CricLife MAX (streaming)
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports 1
|TNT Sports app
|MENA Regions
|STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX
|STARZPLAY
|Australia
|Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply)
|YuppTV (streaming)
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport OTT
|New Zealand
|Not specifically listed
|YuppTV (streaming)
When will the India vs UAE match take place in the Asia Cup 2025?
India will go toe-to-toe with UAE in their opening game of the Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday, September 10.
What will be the venue for the India vs UAE match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 10?
The match between India and UAE will take place at Dubai International cricket Stadium, Dubai.
What time will the toss take place for the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match?
The toss for the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
What time will the first ball of the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match be bowled?
The India vs UAE match in the Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 8 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match in India?
The live telecast of the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match in India?
The live streaming of the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.