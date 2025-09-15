Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong live streaming: Where to watch Asia Cup match today?

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong live streaming: Where to watch Asia Cup match today?

Sri Lanka's top order, featuring Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Kamil Mishara, will aim to capitalize on Hong Kong's inexperience as the Islanders seek to solidify their position in Group B.

Sep 15 2025 | 7:37 PM IST
Sri Lanka will look to secure back-to-back wins in the Asia Cup 2025 when they take on a struggling Hong Kong side tonight. The match, set to begin at 8:00 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, offers the reigning champions another opportunity to fine-tune their squad before facing tougher opponents later in the tournament.

SL skipper Charith Asalanka has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Hong Kong.  Both skippers after the toss:   Charith Asalanka: Just looks decent. We want to chase. One change. Theekshana comes in for Pathirana. Really happy with the performance. Almost perfect game for us. Just want to keep going. We cant underestimate any team specially in the shorter formats. We need to do the basics right.  Yasim Murtaza: To be honest, we did well against Bangladesh. There is one change. We talk about winning but it is important to have a good work ethic. Our coach says we need to take care of the work ethic, results will take care of themselves. We have a few things to work on. 

 
Sri Lanka began their campaign with a commanding victory over Bangladesh, with both bat and ball firing in unison. Fast bowlers Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera impressed early with crucial breakthroughs, while the batting unit ensured a smooth and confident chase. They’ll look to maintain that momentum against a Hong Kong side yet to register a win.
 
Batting remains Hong Kong’s major concern, especially at the top. Openers Zeeshan Ali and Anshuman Rath are under pressure to deliver against Sri Lanka’s formidable bowling. Wanindu Hasaranga’s control and variations add another layer of difficulty in the middle overs.
 
Sri Lanka’s top order, featuring Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Kamil Mishara, will aim to capitalize on Hong Kong’s inexperience as the Islanders seek to solidify their position in Group B. 
Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong broadcast details
Country/Region TV Channel(s) Online Streaming Platform(s)
India Sony Sports Network SonyLIV
Pakistan Ten Sports Tapmad app and website
Bangladesh Gazi TV Rabbithole, Tofee app and website
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) SLRC digital platforms possible
Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana TV app/website (likely)
United Arab Emirates (Host) CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV CricLife MAX (streaming)
United Kingdom TNT Sports 1 TNT Sports app
MENA Regions STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX STARZPLAY
Australia Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply) YuppTV (streaming)
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport OTT
New Zealand Not specifically listed YuppTV (streaming)
 
How to Watch Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2025 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information
 
When will the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong match take place in the Asia Cup 2025?
Sri Lanka will go head-to-head with Hong Kong in Match 8 of the Asia Cup 2025 on Monday, September 15.
 
What will be the venue for the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 15?
The match between Sri Lanka and Hong Kong will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match?
The toss for the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong match in the Asia Cup 2025 will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match be bowled?
The Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong match in the Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match in India?
The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match in India?
Live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong match will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.

Sep 15 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

