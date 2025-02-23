Is PAK knocked out of CT 2025? Here's Pakistan semis qualification scenario

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025 Points table: India, New Zealand, Pakistan rankings The defending champions and host Pakistan have found themselves in a heap of trouble in ICC Champions Trophy 2025, as they are on the verge of getting eliminated from the league stage after losing two of the two Group A matches so far. Pakistan first lost to New Zealand in Karachi in the tournament opener by 60 runs; they also took a huge beating to their net run rate due to this loss. Their suffering continues on Sunday in Dubai after losing their second game to arch-rivals India, as they still have no points to show on the points table with just one match to go.

However, it might look as if they are out of the competition, but technically they can still take their title defence campaign at least until the semifinals, although they will have to rely on India and Bangladesh to keep their hopes alive. So, how can Pakistan still qualify for the semifinals despite losing to New Zealand and India in the tournament?

Pakistan's semifinal qualification scenarios

Dependent on India and Bangladesh

If Pakistan still wants to qualify for the semifinals, they will need Bangladesh and India to beat New Zealand in their next games, and that too by a huge margin. If this happens, New Zealand will end up with two points after three games, with an inferior net run rate. Pakistan will then have to beat Bangladesh by a huge margin to keep Bangladesh also at two points after three games, while also levelling themselves with both Bangladesh and New Zealand in the points table at two points each.

If all goes according to Pakistan’s plan, then all three teams — that is, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand — will end up in a three-way tie on the points table, and finally, the team with the best net run rate, along with India, will become the second semifinalist from Group A in ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Also Read

If either Bangladesh or India loses to New Zealand

If the Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand secure a win, regardless of the margin, in any of their two remaining matches, it will mean the end of Pakistan's journey in ICC Champions Trophy 2025.