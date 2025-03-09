Champions Trophy 2025 prize money: How much do India, New Zealand receive?

The return of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy after eight years has been a spectacle. It has been a contest of resilience, nerves, and sheer determination, with India chasing a 252-run target set by New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money breakdown
Position
Prize Money (US$)
Champions (India/New Zealand)
$2.24 million
Runners-up (New Zealand/India)
$1.12 million
Losing semi-finalists
$560,000 each
5th & 6th place
$350,000 each
7th & 8th place
$140,000 each
Participation reward (all teams)
$125,000 each
Group stage match win bonus
$34,000 per win
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money is at stake?
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is not just about glory—it also comes with a hefty prize pool. Here is a breakdown of how much teams will earn based on their performance.
How much will the winner of ICC Champions Trophy final take home?
The champions (India or New Zealand) of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will receive $2.24 million (Rs 20 crore).
How much money will the runners-up of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 take home?