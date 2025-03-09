Champions Trophy 2025 prize money: How much do India, New Zealand receive?

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ FINAL FULL SCORECARD & LIVE SCORE | IND vs NZ FINAL LIVE STREAMING India and New Zealand are battling it out in the final ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The winner of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take home a hefty prize of Rs 20 crore, while the runner-up will receive Rs 12 crore.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money breakdown Position Prize Money (US$) Champions (India/New Zealand) $2.24 million Runners-up (New Zealand/India) $1.12 million Losing semi-finalists $560,000 each 5th & 6th place $350,000 each 7th & 8th place $140,000 each Participation reward (all teams) $125,000 each Group stage match win bonus $34,000 per win The return of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy after eight years has been a spectacle. It has been a contest of resilience, nerves, and sheer determination, with India chasing a 252-run target set by New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money is at stake?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is not just about glory—it also comes with a hefty prize pool. Here is a breakdown of how much teams will earn based on their performance.

How much will the winner of ICC Champions Trophy final take home?

The champions (India or New Zealand) of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will receive $2.24 million (Rs 20 crore).

How much money will the runners-up of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 take home?

The team finishing at second place will earn $1.12 million (Rs 10 crore).

How much do semi-finalists of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 get?

Both losing semi-finalists received $560,000 (Rs 4.6 crore) each.

What is the total prize pool for ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

The total prize money allocated for the 9th edition of Champions Trophy is $6.9 million (Rs 60 crore).

How much do lower-ranked teams earn?

Fifth and sixth place teams will take home $350,000 (Rs 2.9 crore) each.

Seventh and eighth place teams will earn $140,000 (Rs 1.1 crore) each.

Do all teams get prize money?

Yes! Every participating team is guaranteed a minimum of $125,000 (Rs 1 crore), regardless of their performance.