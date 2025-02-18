Champions Trophy 2025: Will hosts Pakistan defend the title on home soil?

Beginning their campaign against New Zealand on February 19 at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan will have to be at their best against the Kiwis, who have already beaten the hosts twice during the recently held ODI tri-series in Pakistan. ALSO READ: Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma's men to wear jersey with Pakistan's name The last time the Champions Trophy was held in 2017, Pakistan stunned the cricketing world by defeating India in the final. Against the odds, the team, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, rode on determined performances to clinch the title in England. Eight years later, Pakistan returns as the defending champion and host of the 2025 tournament, but it will not enjoy a full home advantage. The highly anticipated fixture against India will take place at a neutral venue in Dubai after India refused to travel to Pakistan listing security concerns.Beginning their campaign against New Zealand on February 19 at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan will have to be at their best against the Kiwis, who have already beaten the hosts twice during the recently held ODI tri-series in Pakistan.

Squad Analysis and Key Changes

On paper, Pakistan boasts a strong squad, but the team has been shaken by an injury to opener Saim Ayub, which has forced a change in the team’s combination. All eyes will be on captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to lead the side, with hopes that the 50-over format will help them find their rhythm after a rough patch in recent form.

Check all latest updates on Champions Trophy 2025 here Fakhar Zaman, returning after a fallout with the PCB in 2024, adds further depth to the batting order. The selection committee, represented by Asad Shafiq, has suggested that either Babar Azam or Saud Shakeel could open with Fakhar, depending on conditions and opposition.

Controversial Player Selections

The recall of Khushdil Shah and Faheem Ashraf has raised some eyebrows. Faheem Ashraf has struggled in ODIs, averaging just 10 with the bat and 47 with the ball in 34 matches. Similarly, Khushdil Shah’s return after a long hiatus since 2022 has raised concerns about his match readiness. Despite PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi defending their inclusion, their potential impact remains uncertain.

Concerns Over Injuries and Spin Options

Check Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule here A recent home tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa served as valuable preparation for the team. However, Pakistan’s pace attack, which was key to their success in three away ODI series last year, faces a potential setback with Haris Rauf’s ankle injury. The pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Hasnain will be crucial, with Abrar Ahmed as the sole spinner. The absence of Sufiyan Muqeem and Shadab Khan raises questions about the lack of a backup spinner.

High Expectations in Home Conditions

With high expectations from fans, especially after a disappointing 2023 ODI World Cup campaign, Pakistan must raise its level of play in this Champions Trophy. Hosting an ICC event for the first time in nearly three decades, the pressure is on the players to deliver on home soil.

Key Player to Watch

Fakhar Zaman’s return to the squad is a significant boost. With experience and a solid track record, Fakhar will be looking to provide strong starts and capitalize on the familiar conditions. His gritty 84 in the tri-series opener against New Zealand has given him a confidence boost, and despite limited ODI action since the last World Cup, the tri-series has provided him with much-needed preparation.

While the focus also shifts on the Pakistan pacers whenever the Men in Green take the pitch, it is Pakistan's batting that will have to set the stage for the side in this marquee event as well.