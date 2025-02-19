Champions Trophy: Pakistan full schedule, SWOT analysis, live streaming

Pakistan is set to host the Champions Trophy 2025, marking a historic return of the tournament to their home soil. Scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9 across Pakistan and Dubai, this edition presents a golden opportunity for the hosts to capitalise on familiar conditions and home support. With an intense cricketing atmosphere expected, Pakistan will aim to break their ICC trophy drought and lift the coveted title.

ALSO READ: India to Australia: Champions Trophy jersey of all 8 teams | IN PICS Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead Pakistan’s fast-bowling attack which remains a key strength, with Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha adding stability to the middle order. However, concerns linger over Babar Azam’s form and Fakhar Zaman’s inconsistency, making the top order a potential weak link. Fielding, which has troubled Pakistan in major tournaments, remains an area they must improve.

The tournament offers emerging players like Salman Agha, Abrar Ahmed, and Kamran Ghulam a platform to shine on the international stage. However, the pressure of performing at home could weigh heavily on the squad, and their limited spin options may pose challenges.

Pakistan team analysis

Strengths:

Playing on home turf, Pakistan will have the advantage of familiar conditions and strong local support. Their pace attack, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, remains one of the most lethal in world cricket. In the middle order, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha bring both stability and firepower, ensuring depth in the batting line-up.

Weaknesses:

Concerns persist over the form of Babar Azam, who has not been at his best in recent outings. Fakhar Zaman, another key opener, is still working his way back into rhythm at the international level. The top order has struggled under pressure, and Pakistan's fielding continues to be an area of concern, often proving costly in crucial matches.

Opportunities:

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy: New Zealand full schedule, SWOT Analysis, live streaming Emerging talents like Salman Agha, Abrar Ahmed, and Kamran Ghulam have a golden opportunity to establish themselves on the international stage. The tournament could serve as a breakthrough moment for these young players.

Threats:

Hosting the tournament comes with high expectations, which could add to the pressure on the squad. Relying on a single specialist spinner, Abrar Ahmed, may leave Pakistan vulnerable on pitches that assist spin. While Salman Agha and Khushdil Shah can contribute with the ball, they are primarily part-time options.

Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 matches date, venue and time

Pakistan full schedule, Venue and match timing Date Matches Stadium Timings 19 Feb Pakistan v New Zealand National Stadium, Karachi 2:30 PM IST 23 Feb Pakistan v India Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 2:30 PM IST 27 Feb Pakistan v Bangladesh Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 2:30 PM IST

Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saud Shakeel, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, and Abrar Ahmed

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Pakistan match live telecast and live streaming details

When will Pakistan play their first Champions Trophy 2025 match?

Pakistan will open their campaign against New Zealand on February 19, 2025.

When and where will Pakistan vs India take place in Champions Trophy 2025?

Pakistan vs India will take place on February 23, 2025 in Dubai.

When will the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 be played?

The final of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played on March 9,2025.

Where will the live telecast of Champions Trophy 2025 be available in India?

The live telecast of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

Where will the live streaming of Champions Trophy 2025 be available in India?

The live streaming of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be available on the JioHostar App and website in India.