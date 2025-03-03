Champions Trophy Semis 1: IND vs AUS Playing 11, live match time, streaming

When Rohit Sharma's men take the field on March 4 for the first semi-final against Australia at the Dubai International Stadium, they will have only one goal: knocking the World Cup winners, Australia, out of the Champions Trophy.

However, emerging victorious against the cricketing giants will not be easy, given their superior record in knockout matches.

India have managed to beat Australia in a knockout match only once— in the quarter-final of the 2011 ODI World Cup.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS semis preview: India look to spin a new tale in ICC knockouts When the two teams faced each other in the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup, Travis Head slammed a flamboyant hundred, leaving the Indian team in agony.

Team dynamics and selection dilemmas

Also Read

The Aussies are expected to make at least one change in their playing XI, bringing in Jake Fraser-McGurk in place of Matthew Short. Meanwhile, India face a major dilemma over their selection for Tuesday’s clash. It will be difficult for the team management to rest or drop Varun Chakravarthy after the mystery spinner’s five-wicket haul on Sunday.

In all likelihood, Rohit Sharma is expected to stick with the same playing XI that faced New Zealand. If that happens, the India vs Australia semi-final could well be a trial by spin contest.

India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 playing 11 prediction

India playing 11 (probables): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohd Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

Australia playing 11 (probables): Jake Fraser McGurk, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

India vs Australia head-to-head in ODIs

Matches played: 151

India won: 57

Australia won: 84

No results: 10

Tied: 0

Squads of both teams

India squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana.

Australia squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Sean Abbott, Aaron Hardie, Tanveer Sangha, Cooper Connolly

Champions Trophy 2025: India vs Australia semifinal live toss time, IND vs AUS live streaming and telecast

When will the India vs Australia semifinal match in Champions Trophy 2025 take place?

The IND vs AUS semifinal match in the Champions Trophy will take place on March 4, 2025.

What is the venue of the IND vs AUS semifinal match in Champions Trophy 2025?

The India vs Australia semis in the Champions Trophy 2025 will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

At what time will the India vs Australia live toss in Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal take place?

The IND vs AUS live toss will take place at 2 PM IST.

What is the live match timing of the India vs Australia match in Champions Trophy 2025?

In the Champions Trophy, the IND vs AUS semifinal match will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Australia semifinal match at Champions Trophy 2025?

Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the IND vs AUS semifinal match in India with English commentary, while Sports 18 1 HD/SD will provide Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia match?

JioHotstar will live stream the IND vs AUS semifinal match during the Champions Trophy 2025.