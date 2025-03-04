Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Champions Trophy: Umpires and match referee for India vs Australia SF today

English umpire Michael Gough has been appointed as the third umpire for India vs Australia first semifinal, while Zimbabwe's Andy Pycroft will oversee proceedings as the match referee

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 2:40 PM IST
As India and Australia take the field for the first semifinal of the Champions Trophy 2025, the match officials would be centre of attraction again. New Zealand’s Chris Gaffaney and England’s Richard Illingworth are serving as the on-field umpires for IND vs AUS semifinal 2025 clash, ensuring an experienced presence in the middle.  Check India vs Australia semifinal live score updates here 
 
Experienced officials take charge in Dubai
 
English umpire Michael Gough has been appointed as the third umpire for the first semifinal, while Zimbabwe’s Andy Pycroft will oversee proceedings as the match referee. Illingworth, who officiated in India’s Group A fixture against New Zealand on Sunday, continued his duties in Dubai. Meanwhile, Gaffaney was originally scheduled to umpire Australia’s Group B encounter with South Africa in Rawalpindi on February 25, but the match was abandoned due to rain.

India vs Australia semifinal match officials:  On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand) and Richard Illingworth (England)  Third umpire: Michael Gough (England)  Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)

 
Dharmasena and Reiffel set for South Africa vs New Zealand semi-final on March 5

For the second semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand in Lahore, Sri Lanka’s Kumar Dharmasena and Australia’s Paul Reiffel would serve as the on-field umpires. West Indies’ Joel Wilson has been assigned as the third umpire, while veteran Sri Lankan official Ranjan Madugalle will take up match referee duties.
 
Dharmasena previously officiated New Zealand’s Group A victory over Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, while Reiffel was in charge when India defeated Pakistan in their high-stakes clash in Dubai on February 23.
First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

