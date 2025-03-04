Rohit stares at unwanted record with longest toss-losing streak in ODIs

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025 semis India’s uncanny run of misfortune at the toss has reached unprecedented levels, with Rohit Sharma now holding the record for the second-longest streak of consecutive tosses lost in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). India’s captain has now lost 11 tosses in a row, just one misfortune away from record of 12 held by West Indies legend Brian Lara between October 1998 and May 1999.

A streak that began in the World Cup final

Rohit's 11th consecutive toss loss came in the The streak began on cricket’s biggest stage—the ODI World Cup 2023 final against Australia in Ahmedabad. Since that night of heartbreak, where India fell short despite a dominant tournament run, Rohit’s luck at the toss has only worsened. In the absence of Rohit Sharma as a captain in ODIs, KL Rahul led Team India during the South Africa ODI series and in the three matches lost three as well.Rohit's 11th consecutive toss loss came in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia, where Steve Smith once again called correctly.

Most consecutive tosses lost by a captain in ODIs:

12 - Brian Lara (West Indies, October 1998 to May 1999)

11 - Peter Borren (Netherlands, March 2011 to August 2013)

11*- Rohit Sharma (India, November 2023 to March 2025) Also Read: Ind vs aus live score champions trophy 2025 semi scorecard

Also Read

Toss troubles, but focus remains on the game

Despite the statistical oddity, Rohit has maintained his composure, often brushing aside questions about his luck at the toss. After losing yet another flip of the coin, he quipped, "I was prepared to do both. When you're in two minds, it's better to lose the toss."

While the toss has played a role in determining conditions, especially in major tournaments, India's performances have largely been unaffected by the recurring bad luck. However, with the stakes high in the Champions Trophy semi-final, the focus will be on ensuring the toss result doesn’t impact the outcome of the game.

For now, Rohit Sharma’s streak remains a statistical anomaly—one that has left cricket fans amused, bewildered, and perhaps even hoping that luck will finally turn in his favour.