T20 WC: Injury blow for Australia as Marsh misses opener, Smith in

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh was on Wednesday forced out of his team's opening T20 World Cup match against Ireland here owing to a groin injury, prompting the inclusion of veteran batter Steve Smith as cover.

Travis Head is leading the side in Marsh's absence against Ireland and Matt Renshaw has been pencilled in for his maiden World Cup appearance. The 29-year-old Renshaw made his T20 international debut last month against Pakistan in Lahore.

"Mitchell Marsh will miss the opening match of the ICC men's T20 World Cup after sustaining a direct blow to the groin during training earlier this week. He is experiencing ongoing pain and discomfort which is restricting his movement," a Cricket Australia statement said.