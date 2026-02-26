Raining sixes in Chennai! India smash record sixes in T20 World Cup

Most Sixes for India in a T20 World Cup Innings Opponent Year Sixes Zimbabwe 2026* 17 Australia 2024 15 Namibia 2026 14

Most sixes in a T20 World Cup innings Rank Team Opponent Year Sixes 1 West Indies Zimbabwe 2026 19 2 Netherlands Ireland 2014 19 3 India Zimbabwe 2026 17 4 Australia India 2010 16 5 India Australia 2024 15

The massive total was reached courtesy of their six hitting prowess, which saw them smash 17 sixes in the innings, a record number of maximums for India in T20 World Cups.They have surpassed the 15 sixes hit against Australia back in 2024 as the likes of Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya went berserk on the night and left the Zimbabwe bowlers gasping for air.