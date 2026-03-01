T20 World Cup 2026 semis: Teams qualified, date, time, venue, reserve day
In the second semifinal, England will face the winner of India vs West Indies match on March 5 (Thursday) at 7 PM IST.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
West Indies or India will become the fourth team to qualify for the semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after the conclusion of today’s match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
The India vs West Indies clash is being termed a virtual quarterfinal, with the winner booking a place in the last four.
From Group 1 of the Super 8 stage, South Africa qualified for the semifinal as the top team after winning all three matches. They are yet to lose a game in the competition. Zimbabwe were the first team to be knocked out after losing all three of their Super 8 matches.
From Group 2 of the Super 8 round, England entered the semifinals as table-toppers with three wins in as many games. Meanwhile, New Zealand were the second team to qualify for the last four. Pakistan and Sri Lanka were eliminated.
T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal Teams qualified
- South Africa (group 1 toppers)
- West Indies/India (Group 1 second team)
- England (Group 2 toppers)
- New Zealand (Group 2 second team)
T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal venues
- Eden Gardens in Kolkata
- Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
T20 World Cup 2026 schedule
|T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal date time and venue
|Matches
|Teams
|Date and Day
|Time
|Venue
|1st semifinal
|South Africa vs New Zealand
|March 4 (Wednesday)
|7 PM IST
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|2nd semifinal
|England vs India/West Indies
|March 5 (Thursday)
|7 PM IST
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Is there a reserve day for semifinal matches?
Unlike the group and Super 8 matches, there is a reserve day for both the semi-finals.
When will first semifinal take place?
The first semifinal will take place on March 4 (Wednesday) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Which teams will lock horns in the first semifinal in Kolkata?
In the first semifinal, New Zealand will lock horns with South Africa on March 4 (Wednesday) at 7 PM IST.
When will the second semifinal take place?
The second semifinal will take place on March 5 (Thursday) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Which teams will face off in the second semifinal?
In the second semifinal, England will face the winner of India vs West Indies match on March 5 (Thursday) at 7 PM IST.
First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 9:21 PM IST