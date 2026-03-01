Sunday, March 01, 2026 | 09:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 World Cup 2026 semis: Teams qualified, date, time, venue, reserve day

T20 World Cup 2026 semis: Teams qualified, date, time, venue, reserve day

In the second semifinal, England will face the winner of India vs West Indies match on March 5 (Thursday) at 7 PM IST.

All you need to know about T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals

All you need to know about T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 9:21 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

West Indies or India will become the fourth team to qualify for the semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after the conclusion of today’s match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
 
The India vs West Indies clash is being termed a virtual quarterfinal, with the winner booking a place in the last four.
 
From Group 1 of the Super 8 stage, South Africa qualified for the semifinal as the top team after winning all three matches. They are yet to lose a game in the competition. Zimbabwe were the first team to be knocked out after losing all three of their Super 8 matches.
 
 
From Group 2 of the Super 8 round, England entered the semifinals as table-toppers with three wins in as many games. Meanwhile, New Zealand were the second team to qualify for the last four. Pakistan and Sri Lanka were eliminated. 

Also Read

India vs West Indies live score T20 WC Super 8

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE T20 WC Super 8: Hosein gets the breakthrough for WI; Abhishek out

Sikandar Raza

Raza's lone brilliance not enough as South Africa head into semis unbeaten

Zimbabwe cricket team

T20 WC: Airspace closure in West Asia delays Zimbabwe's return home

India vs West Indies T20 WC Super 8

IND vs WI live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 match?

Shimron Hetmyer

Hetmyer sets record for most sixes in a single T20 World Cup edition

 
T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal Teams qualified
 
  • South Africa (group 1 toppers)
  • West Indies/India (Group 1 second team)
  • England (Group 2 toppers)
  • New Zealand (Group 2 second team)
 
T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal venues
 
  • Eden Gardens in Kolkata
  • Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
 
T20 World Cup 2026 schedule
 
T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal date time and venue
Matches Teams Date and Day Time Venue
1st semifinal South Africa vs New Zealand March 4 (Wednesday) 7 PM IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
2nd semifinal England vs India/West Indies March 5 (Thursday) 7 PM IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
 
Is there a reserve day for semifinal matches?
 
Unlike the group and Super 8 matches, there is a reserve day for both the semi-finals. 
 
When will first semifinal take place?
 
The first semifinal will take place on March 4 (Wednesday) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
 
Which teams will lock horns in the first semifinal in Kolkata?
 
In the first semifinal, New Zealand will lock horns with South Africa on March 4 (Wednesday) at 7 PM IST.
 
When will the second semifinal take place?
 
The second semifinal will take place on March 5 (Thursday) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
 
Which teams will face off in the second semifinal?
 
In the second semifinal, England will face the winner of India vs West Indies match on March 5 (Thursday) at 7 PM IST.

More From This Section

India vs West Indies: Who will qualify for semifinals?

India vs West Indies win prediction: Who will win today's must-win clash?

T20 World Cup 2026 top batters and bowlers list

T20 World Cup 2026 key stats: Highest run-scorers and wicket-takers

South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 full scorecard

South Africa vs Zimbabwe HIGHLIGHTS T20 WC Super 8: South Africa down Zimbabwe to stay undefeated

India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 playing 11

T20 WC 2026 Super 8: India vs West Indies preview, toss time, streaming

India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 pitch report

T20 WC 2026 Super 8: IND vs WI pitch report and Eden Gardens key stats

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Cricket News South Africa cricket team England cricket team New Zealand cricket team India cricket team West Indies cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 9:21 PM IST

Explore News

SA vs ZIM ICC T20 World Cup LIVEAyatollah Ali Khamenei KilledOil Price Outlook on US Iran ConflictIND vs WI T20 WC Pitch ReportPNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO AllotmentPerplexity ComputerIndia Semifinal QualificationOTT Releases This WeekPM Modi's Post-Budget WebinarPersonal Finance