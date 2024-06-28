T20 World Cup 2024, SA vs IND Final: Rohit backs Kohli to fire in the final

India entered the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 after a thumping win against defending champions England. India captain Rohit Sharma is just one win away from realising his dream of lifting a World Cup as a captain, following the heart-breaking debacle in the 2023 ODI World Cup.
Although Rohit has previously expressed his dream of winning an ODI World Cup, he can find some solace if India can overcome South Africa's challenge on June 29 in Barbados.
However, the big cause for concern for Team India ahead of the summit clash is Virat Kohli's form in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
Virat Kohli runs in 2024 T20 World Cup
In seven innings, Kohli has failed to cross the 100-run mark before the India vs South Africa final. His best score in the T20 World Cup 2024 is 37 runs, which is below his usual standards.
However, Kohli's record before the T20 World Cup 2024 speaks for itself. Despite a lacklustre outing in the US and Caribbean, Kohli is the highest run-getter in T20 World Cup history. Rohit, who played two scintillating innings leading into the, is just five runs away from his compatriot.
Rohit Sharma has also backed his former captain for the final, expressing hope that Kohli will perform when it matters the most.
"Kohli is a quality player. Any player can go through that (form). We do understand his class and we do understand his importance in all these big games. Form is never a problem. When you've played cricket for 15 years, form is never a problem. He's looking good, the intent is there, he's probably saving it for the final. Absolutely (backing Kohli for the final). We have been very calm as a team. We understand the occasion (final), it's a big occasion," Rohit said in a post-match presentation.