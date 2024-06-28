T20 World Cup 2024, SA vs IND Final: Rohit backs Kohli to fire in the final

India entered the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 after a thumping win against defending champions England. India captain Rohit Sharma is just one win away from realising his dream of lifting a World Cup as a captain, following the heart-breaking debacle in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Although Rohit has previously expressed his dream of winning an ODI World Cup, he can find some solace if India can overcome South Africa's challenge on June 29 in Barbados. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp





ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2024 final date, India vs South Africa grand finale live match time, reserve day, Barbados Stadium stats Both teams enter the grand finale without dropping a game. The Proteas are on an eight-match winning streak, while India are on a seven-match winning streak.

However, the big cause for concern for Team India ahead of the summit clash is Virat Kohli's form in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.







Virat Kohli runs in 2024 T20 World Cup



In seven innings, Kohli has failed to cross the 100-run mark before the India vs South Africa final. His best score in the T20 World Cup 2024 is 37 runs, which is below his usual standards.

However, Kohli's record before the T20 World Cup 2024 speaks for itself. Despite a lacklustre outing in the US and Caribbean, Kohli is the highest run-getter in T20 World Cup history. Rohit, who played two scintillating innings leading into the, is just five runs away from his compatriot.

More From This Section



Most runs in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history Player Span Matches Innings Not Out Runs Highest score Average Strike rate Hundreds Fifties Ducks Fours Sixes Virat Kohli (IND) 2012-2024 34 32 11 1216 89* 57.9 128.81 0 14 2 105 33 Rohit Sharma (IND) 2007-2024 46 43 9 1211 92 35.61 132.78 0 12 1 113 50 Mahela Jayawardene (SL) 2007-2014 31 31 5 1016 100 39.07 134.74 1 6 1 111 25 Jos Buttler (ENG) 2012-2024 35 34 10 1013 101* 42.2 147.23 1 5 2 91 43 David Warner (AUS) 2009-2024 41 41 3 984 89* 25.89 134.24 0 8 2 103 40 Chris Gayle (WI) 2007-2021 33 31 3 965 117 34.46 142.75 2 7 1 78 63 Tilakratne Dilshan (SL) 2007-2016 35 34 5 897 96* 30.93 124.06 0 6 5 101 20 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 2007-2024 43 43 6 853 84 23.05 120.14 0 4 3 74 24 Kane Williamson (NZ) 2012-2024 29 27 4 727 85 31.6 112.53 0 3 1 71 14 AB de Villiers (SA) 2007-2016 30 29 5 717 79* 29.87 143.4 0 5 0 51 30 Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 2007-2014 31 30 4 661 68 25.42 112.22 0 4 2 63 11

Nevertheless, one cannot rule out the experience Kohli brings, and it is hoped that he will produce an exemplary innings in the crucial final.



ALSO READ: T20 WC 2024, SA vs IND final on June 29: Revisit Proteas' painful debacles Nevertheless, one cannot rule out the experience Kohli brings, and it is hoped that he will produce an exemplary innings in the crucial final.

Rohit Sharma has also backed his former captain for the final, expressing hope that Kohli will perform when it matters the most.

"Kohli is a quality player. Any player can go through that (form). We do understand his class and we do understand his importance in all these big games. Form is never a problem. When you've played cricket for 15 years, form is never a problem. He's looking good, the intent is there, he's probably saving it for the final. Absolutely (backing Kohli for the final). We have been very calm as a team. We understand the occasion (final), it's a big occasion," Rohit said in a post-match presentation.