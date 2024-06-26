Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

T20 World Cup 2024, IND vs ENG SF: Why Bumrah is England's biggest fear?

Jasprit Bumrah has had a fantastic T20 World Cup 2024, and his records are incredibly good, with none of their key batters averaging more than 20 against him

Jasprit Bumrah, Jasprit, Bumrah

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates. Photo: X

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Arshdeep Singh, India's ace left-arm pacer, in a recent interview posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their social media handle, said that his fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah's accuracy in the current World Cup mirrors that of video game bowlers.

Arshdeep is not wrong, given how Bumrah has picked up 11 wickets in six matches at an unbelievable economy rate of 4.08. His average of 12.54 is equally outstanding.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It is these numbers, combined with his brilliant record against England, that make him the most feared of all Indian players in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 between the two teams to be played on Thursday, June 27 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

What do the numbers say about Bumrah against England?

Bumrah vs Buttler

Bumrah has bowled to Buttler in 12 innings and got him out on four occasions while conceding only 71 runs against the English captain. Most importantly, he has given runs at less than six per over to him, and if Buttler has faced at least 20 balls against him, Bumrah has managed to get him out.

Sam Curran vs Bumrah

The next batter who has faced the wrath of Bumrah is Sam Curran. Curran has got out to the Indian pacer four times in five innings and managed to score only 19 runs at 6.71 runs per over. Bumrah's dismissal rate against him is 4.2, which means that for every four balls that Curran faced against Bumrah, the latter got him out on the fifth ball, if not the fourth.

Jasprit Bumrah HTH v England Batters
(all T20’s)
Batsman Inns Wickets Runs RR Ave DR
Jos Buttler 12 4 71 5.19 17.75 20.5
Sam Curran 5 4 19 6.7 4.75 4.2
Liam Livingstone 3 2 2 3 1 2
Moeen Ali 5 1 15 6.42 15 14
Jofra Archer 2 1 19 9.5 19 12
Chris Jordan 2 0 1 2    
Mark Wood 1 0 1 6    
Jonny Bairstow 3 0 7 3.81    
Harry Brook 1 0 0 0    
Will Jacks 1 0 4 8    
Topics : Jasprit Bumrah ICC T20 World Cup India cricket team England cricket team BS Web Reports Jos Buttler Sam Curran

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLok Sabha Session LiveWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon