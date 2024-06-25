Guyana weather to reserve day: All you need to know about IND vs ENG semis

India to face England in the second semifinal on ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

In the second semifinal of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, India will face defending champions England at Providence Stadium, Guyana on June 27 at 8 p.m. IST.

The India vs England semifinal will be a rematch of the 2022 T20 World Cup semis, when England registered a 10-wicket win while chasing a 169-run target at the Adelaide Oval on November 10, 2022. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The law of averages is against India as they are the only team, other than South Africa, who have not lost a single match so far in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.



This is the first time in T20 World Cup history that India are entering a semifinal stage undefeated.

However, a rain threat looms over the India vs England semifinal on June 27. Let's take a look at the Guyana weather and what happens if the India vs England semifinal gets washed out, among other details leading into the Titanic clash:

Guyana weather on June 27

The India vs England semifinal is going to be a day game according to Indian Standard Time (IST) and the weather forecast for June 27 is not encouraging.

The toss might get delayed due to a thunderstorm prediction at 10 a.m. local time (7:30 p.m. IST).

Credit: screengrab from accuweather.com

Credit: screengrab from The Weather Channel





Is there a provision for a reserve day for the India vs England semifinal match?

No, there is no provision for a reserve day for the India vs England semifinal match. However, play can extend to 250 minutes (4 hours and 10 minutes) to complete the game. This means the India vs England match can go beyond midnight and might extend to early Friday morning according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

So, what happens if the rain doesn't stop on June 27 and the India vs England semifinal gets washed out?

If the India vs England semifinal gets washed out, India will advance to the final given they finished Group 1 at the top in Super 8, winning all three matches.

What to expect from the Guyana pitch?

The 22-yard strip at Guyana has been regarded as a spin-friendly wicket over the years. In the Afghanistan vs New Zealand match, the Afghans, who are good players of spin, posted a big total and then spun a web around the Kiwis to notch up an 84-run win.

If the Guyana pitch supports spinners, it will be good news for Rohit Sharma's men, who have four spinners in their squad. Three spinners – Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav – have been part of India's playing XI since the Caribbean leg of the competition.

Providence Stadium T20I Record and Stats

Total T20I Matches: 34

Matches won batting first: 16

Matches won bowling first: 14

Average first innings score: 125

Average second innings score: 97



India squad for semifinal vs England: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

England squad for semifinal vs India: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

India vs England semifinal live match time, date and venue