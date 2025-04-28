14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi hits second fastest hundred in ipl history

ALSO READ: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes 3rd fastest Indian batter to hit 2000 runs in IPL The 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi on Monday proved why RR decided to spend Rs 1.1 crore on him during the IPL 2025 auction as the youngster stood tall when the team needed him most, in a do-or-die clash against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur.

RR was handed a mammoth total of 210 to chase, but Vaibhav seemed like nothing could faze him as he scored a 38-ball 101 and added 166 runs for the first wicket to give RR a fighting chance in the match. In the meantime, Vaibhav broke multiple records, including scoring the fastest century by an Indian and the second-fastest overall. Vaibhav took 35 balls to complete his century, which is two balls fewer than the second-fastest Indian, Yusuf Pathan, and only five balls more than Chris Gayle, who scored a 30-ball century against Pune Warriors India.

Fastest centuries in IPL:

Player Balls Match Venue Date CH Gayle 30 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Pune Warriors Bangalore 23 April 2013 Vaibhav Suryavanshi 35 Rajasthan Royals v Gujarat Titans Jaipur 28 April 2025 YK Pathan 37 Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians Mumbai 13 March 2010 DA Miller 38 Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers Bangalore Mohali 06 May 2013 Travis Head 39 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore Bengaluru 15 April 2024 Priyansh Arya 39 PBKS v CSK Mullanpur Stadium 08 April 2025 Will Jacks 41 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad 28 April 2024 AC Gilchrist 42 Deccan Chargers v Mumbai Indians Mumbai 27 April 2008 AB de Villiers 43 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Lions Bangalore 14 May 2016 DA Warner 43 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders Hyderabad 30 April 2017 ST Jayasuriya 45 Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings Mumbai 14 May 2008 MA Agarwal 45 Kings XI Punjab v Rajasthan Royals Sharjah 27 Sep 2020 Jonny Bairstow 45 Kings XI Punjab v KKR Eden Gardens 26 April 2024 Ishan Kishan 45 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals Hyderabad 23 March 2025 M Vijay 46 Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals Chennai 03 April 2010 CH Gayle 46 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kings XI Punjab Bangalore 06 May 2011 CH Gayle 46 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kings XI Punjab Bangalore 06 May 2011

Youngest player to score an IPL century

Also Read

Rajasthan Royals’ 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi also created history by becoming the youngest player to score a century in the IPL. Playing against Gujarat Titans, Vaibhav reached his hundred at just 14 years and 32 days, breaking Manish Pandey’s long-standing record set at 19 years and 253 days. Vaibhav, who made his debut earlier this season after Sanju Samson’s injury, needed only 17 balls to complete his landmark knock.