Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026: Check Delhi Capitals' full squad and players' salary here

IPL 2026: Check Delhi Capitals' full squad and players' salary here

DC acquired South African star David Miller for his base price of ₹2 crore, with no competition for his services, being the first team to pick a player on the day.

Delhi capitals full list of players IPL 2026 Auction
Delhi capitals full list of players IPL 2026 Auction
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 10:08 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Delhi Capitals (DC), with a purse of ₹21.8 crore, entered the IPL 2026 mini-auction ready to strengthen their squad. They made an early move, being the first franchise to pick a player in the auction. DC acquired South African star David Miller for his base price of ₹2 crore, with no competition for his services. 
 
Similarly, England opener Ben Duckett was secured for ₹2 crore. The franchise made a significant investment in Jammu and Kashmir all-rounder, Auqib Nabi Dar, after a bidding war with Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Nabi, who has been in stellar form in domestic cricket, was bought for ₹30 lakh.
 
In addition to Nabi, DC also signed Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka and South Africa's Lungi Ngidi. Nabi’s domestic performances have been impressive, with 29 wickets in five Ranji Trophy matches and 15 wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. With these acquisitions, DC looks to enhance their squad and make a strong push in the IPL 2026 season.   
Players bought by DC in IPL 2026 Auction
Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/Uncapped
1 Auqib Dar ₹30,00,000.00 ₹8,40,00,000.00 Uncapped
2 Pathum Nissanka ₹75,00,000.00 ₹4,00,00,000.00 Capped
3 Kyle Jamieson ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped
4 Lungisani Ngidi ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped
5 Ben Duckett ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped
6 David Miller ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped
7 Prithvi Shaw ₹75,00,000.00 ₹75,00,000.00 Capped
8 Sahil Parakh ₹30,00,000.00 ₹30,00,000.00 Uncapped
 
Delhi Capitals retained players
Player Type Base (INR Cr) Sold (INR Cr)
Axar Patel AR - 16.5
KL Rahul BAT 2 14
Kuldeep Yadav BOWL - 13.25
Mitchell Starc BOWL 2 11.75
T Natarajan BOWL 2 10.75
Tristan Stubbs BAT - 10
Mukesh Kumar BOWL 2 8
Harry Brook BAT 2 6.25
Abishek Porel BAT - 4
Ashutosh Sharma AR 0.3 3.8
Sameer Rizvi AR 0.3 0.95
Dushmantha Chameera BOWL 0.75 0.75
Vipraj Nigam AR 0.3 0.5
Karun Nair BAT 0.3 0.5
Madhav Tiwari AR 0.3 0.4
Tripurana Vijay AR 0.3 0.3
Ajay Mandal AR 0.3 0.3
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2026: Check Sunrisers Hyderabad's full squad, players' salary here

IPL 2026: Check Punjab Kings' full squad and players' salary here

Prashant-Kartik and $3 million: CSK's switch from 'Dad's Army' to 'Gen Z'

IPL 2026: Check Mumbai Indians' full squad and players' salary here

IPL 2026: Check Rajasthan Royal's full squad, players' salary here

Topics :Cricket NewsIndian Premier LeagueDelhi Capitals

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story