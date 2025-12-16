IPL 2026: Check Delhi Capitals' full squad and players' salary here

Delhi Capitals (DC), with a purse of ₹21.8 crore, entered the IPL 2026 mini-auction ready to strengthen their squad. They made an early move, being the first franchise to pick a player in the auction. DC acquired South African star David Miller for his base price of ₹2 crore, with no competition for his services.

Similarly, England opener Ben Duckett was secured for ₹2 crore. The franchise made a significant investment in Jammu and Kashmir all-rounder, Auqib Nabi Dar, after a bidding war with Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Nabi, who has been in stellar form in domestic cricket, was bought for ₹30 lakh.