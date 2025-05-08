PBKS vs MI IPL clash likely to move out of Dharamsala amid airport closure

The escalating tensions between India and Pakistan are now affecting the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Punjab Kings are slated to host Mumbai Indians on Sunday, May 11, in Dharamsala. However, with multiple airports in North India shut until May 10, the match is under a cloud of uncertainty.

PBKS vs MI likely to be shifted to Mumbai

Although IPL chairman Arun Dhumal previously confirmed that two games would be played in Dharamsala as scheduled, fresh media reports indicate that the Punjab vs Mumbai fixture is likely to be moved to Mumbai.

ALSO READ: 16 airports shut, around 850 flights cancelled after Operation Sindoor The Dharamsala airport has been closed indefinitely as a precautionary measure following India’s missile strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

“There is a high possibility that the match will be shifted to Mumbai if the airport remains shut,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Also Read

Punjab vs Delhi match to go ahead as planned

Dharamsala is scheduled to host the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals clash on Thursday, and that match will proceed as planned, since both teams have already arrived.

“We have not received any written communication from the BCCI or the central and state governments regarding the cancellation of tomorrow’s match. Unless there's an official instruction, we’re proceeding with the game,” said a source from the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, quoted by PTI.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: PBKS vs DC Playing 11, playoff chances and live streaming details Punjab Kings consider Dharamsala their second home venue. “We haven’t been informed of a venue change yet. We’re waiting to hear from the BCCI,” a team official said.

Travel challenges loom for Delhi Capitals due to airport closure in North India

Logistics could become a major hurdle for Delhi Capitals, who must return to the national capital for their next fixture against Gujarat Titans — also on Sunday. With flight operations suspended, the franchise might resort to road travel after Thursday’s match.

“Everything is fluid at the moment. Discussions are ongoing with franchises about alternate travel plans from Dharamsala to Delhi in case the airport remains shut,” a BCCI official told PTI.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 playoffs qualification scenarios of all seven teams in contention “One option for Delhi Capitals is a bus journey. But it's not just about the teams — the broadcast crew and equipment movement are also at stake. It’s an evolving situation,” the source added.

Nationwide airport closures amid India vs Pakistan tensions

India recently carried out precision strikes on nine locations in Pakistan and PoK following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. As a result, at least 18 airports across the northern and western regions have been temporarily shut.

These include Srinagar, Leh, Jammu, Amritsar, Pathankot, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Shimla, Dharamsala, and Jamnagar. Chandigarh — the nearest alternate airport to Dharamsala — is also currently non-operational.

DC and PBKS coach on airport closure after India attacks Pakistan

At a pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s game, Punjab Kings spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi said, “We are following BCCI's protocols. Whatever the BCCI recommends, the team management will act upon it.”

Delhi Capitals coach Hemang Badani expressed confidence in adapting to the situation. “As cricketers, we’re used to challenges. We trust the BCCI and IPL governing council to provide the right guidance. As a team, we adapt and move forward,” he said.