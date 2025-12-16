Auqib to Prashant: Uncapped players who become Crorepati in IPL 2026

The IPL 2026 Auction saw several promising young talents attract significant bids, reflecting the faith franchises have in their scouting systems. As teams look to strengthen their squads for the upcoming season, the auction showcased several players who bagged impressive deals, becoming 'Crorepatis'. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) led the way in splashing cash on emerging stars, signaling their commitment to securing a strong future while preparing for another exciting IPL season.

Prashant Veer: A Bold Investment by CSK

In one of the biggest surprises of the auction, Chennai Super Kings made a daring move to acquire 20-year-old all-rounder Prashant Veer for ₹14.2 crore, making him the joint-most expensive uncapped Indian player of the day. This hefty bid demonstrated CSK’s long-term vision and commitment to nurturing young talent.

Veer's rise has been rapid but earned through consistent performances. He was first spotted playing for Noida Super Kings in the UP T20 League and quickly built a reputation as a versatile player. His recent performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy further solidified his status as a promising cricketer capable of making a significant impact in all formats of the game. Kartik Sharma: Explosive Talent with a Bright Future Kartik Sharma, a wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan, is another uncapped player to make headlines in the IPL 2026 Auction. CSK secured his services for ₹14.2 crore, matching Prashant Veer's record for the most expensive uncapped player. Known for his explosive lower-order hitting in domestic white-ball cricket, Kartik's performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy stood out, where he scored 133 runs in five matches at an impressive strike rate of over 160.

Kartik's strike rate of over 160 throughout his brief T20 career of 12 matches caught the attention of IPL franchises, making him a valuable addition to CSK’s squad for IPL 2026. Auqib Nabi Dar: Picked by Delhi Capitals Uncapped all-rounder Auqib Nabi Dar created waves in the IPL 2026 Auction when Delhi Capitals secured him for a surprising ₹8.40 crore. In a fiercely contested bidding war, DC outbid Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to bring the young pacer into their fold. Nabi Dar will join a strong pace bowling attack, which includes Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, and Dushmantha Chameera.

Tejasvi Singh Dahiya Tejasvi Singh Dahiya, a 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Delhi, has been signed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹3 crore in the IPL 2026 auction held on December 16. Initially listed with a base price of ₹30 lakh, Tejasvi impressed franchises with his explosive batting skills. The 21-year-old from Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, has been in superb form, particularly in domestic cricket. He picked up 15 wickets in seven matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with an economy rate of 7.41, including standout figures of 4/16 against Bihar. His impressive performance has made him one of the most exciting young pacers in the country, earning him a well-deserved IPL contract.