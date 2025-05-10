When will IPL 2025 resume after Indo-Pak ceasefire? What is BCCI's Plan B?

ALSO READ: PBKS thanks BCCI, IPL, and authorities for ensuring players' safety The future of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 found itself hanging by a thread when the BCCI announced that the tournament would be suspended for a week on Thursday, May 8, due to escalating cross-border conflict between India and Pakistan. However, two days later, on Saturday, May 10, it was announced that, starting 5 pm IST, both India and Pakistan would be on ceasefire . This means that IPL 2025 can begin after the completion of its one-week suspension. But even before the ceasefire was announced, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had devised a Plan B on how it could conduct the remaining 16 matches of the season. But what exactly is the BCCI’s Plan B? Let’s take a look.

BCCI’s Plan B for IPL 2025 resumption?

According to a report from ESPN, the BCCI had devised a Plan B for conducting the remaining 16 IPL 2025 matches, including four playoffs, at just one or two locations, effectively reducing the need for movement among players, support staff and broadcast crew. The venues being shortlisted for this were Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru. However, if the ceasefire between India and Pakistan ends up de-escalating the tension between the two nations, the BCCI could even return to their normal venues for the remaining games, as originally planned, from May 15, 2025, after the completion of the one-week suspension.

IPL 2025 resumption will not be as smooth as fans think?

While the BCCI now has the opportunity to resume IPL 2025 in the coming days, it has been hit by a major roadblock as many overseas players, commentators and coaches have already left India to avoid being caught in a war-like situation. English players like Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Jacob Bethell left for England a day before the suspension was announced, while many players decided to move to the UAE in order to stay close to the country in case they had to return soon—which now seems like a possibility.

Uncertainty grows beyond final date

Franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 remain hopeful that overseas players will return if the tournament resumes later in May. However, that optimism is tempered by growing uncertainty should the competition extend beyond its original end date of May 25, when the final was scheduled to be held in Kolkata.

Overseas availability may shrink

With multiple international series on the horizon, franchises acknowledged that player availability could dwindle past late May. The upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa, which begins on June 11 at Lord’s, is a key factor complicating the situation. Several IPL stars are expected to be part of their national squads for this high-stakes clash, making an extended IPL window impractical.

PBKS vs DC match halted midway, future unclear

As of now, 57 matches have been completed in IPL 2025. The 58th league fixture—between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamsala—was abandoned on May 8 after just 10.1 overs. The BCCI has not made a decision on whether that particular game will be resumed or considered null.