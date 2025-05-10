PBKS thanks BCCI, IPL, and authorities for ensuring players' safety

ALSO READ: Buttler, Archer among English players who left India after IPL put on hold The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been officially suspended for one week due to escalating cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made the announcement on Friday afternoon, stating that the decision was taken after extensive consultation with stakeholders, including franchise officials, broadcasters, and sponsors. Among the affected teams, Punjab Kings (PBKS) expressed relief and gratitude after safely relocating their players and staff from Dharamsala to a secure location. The franchise also commended the efforts of the BCCI, IPL authorities, Indian Railways, police, and state officials for swiftly ensuring the safety of everyone involved. The move comes on a day when multiple sporting events across India, including the Neeraj Chopra Classic, were either suspended or postponed as a precautionary measure.

PBKS grateful for safe evacuation and coordination

In an official press note, Punjab Kings stated they were pleased that all players, support staff, and cricket operations personnel were safe and secure following their evacuation. The franchise praised the BCCI, IPL, Indian Railways, local police, and state authorities for ensuring the smooth and safe movement of players and staff from both Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

PBKS acknowledges fans and calls for unity They also appreciated the efforts of their internal operations team and extended special thanks to CEO Satish Menon for his steady leadership during the situation.

The franchise conveyed that the IPL 2025 season had been significant both on and off the field for Punjab Kings and credited the fans for their unwavering support. They noted that the team's progress wouldn’t have been possible without the consistent backing of their supporters through every high and low.

In a message of solidarity, PBKS urged everyone to remain calm and united, stressing the importance of composure during uncertain times. They affirmed their unwavering support for India’s armed forces, underscoring their message with the sentiment: “Nation first. Always.”

BCCI suspends IPL 2025 for one week

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the temporary suspension, explaining that the decision was reached following inputs from multiple stakeholders and franchises, many of whom expressed concerns on behalf of their players. He added that while the BCCI had full confidence in the country’s armed forces, it was considered prudent to act in the collective interest of all parties involved.

Saikia mentioned that further announcements regarding the revised schedule and venues would be made after a thorough evaluation of the situation.

Neeraj Chopra Classic also postponed

Later on Friday, the inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, scheduled to take place on 24 May in Bengaluru, was also postponed indefinitely. Organisers cited safety concerns arising from the current geopolitical climate as the reason behind the decision.