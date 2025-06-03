2008 to 2025: Check full list of IPL winners, runners-up and their captains

Check RCB vs PBKS full scorecard in IPL 2025 final here The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad witnessed a history when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Punjab Kings in the grand finale of 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). After an 18-year wait, RCB fans earned the right to call themselves IPL champions for the first time ever. Bengaluru reached finals before RCB in 2009, 2012, and 2016 but failed to cross the line at the last moment.

In the past 17 seasons, seven teams have won the IPL trophy, with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings leading the list with five titles each. Kolkata Knight Riders are second with three titles, while Deccan Chargers, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Gujarat Titans have all won one title each.

But who led their team to the IPL trophy in which season? Check the full list of IPL winners, their captains, runners-up, and their captains below: IPL Winners, Runners-up & Captains (2008–2025) Season Winner Captain (Winner) Runner-up Captain (Runner-up) Final Venue 2025 RCB Rajat Patidar PBKS Shreyas Iyer Ahmedabad 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders Shreyas Iyer Sunrisers Hyderabad Pat Cummins Chennai 2023 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Gujarat Titans Hardik Pandya Ahmedabad 2022 Gujarat Titans Hardik Pandya Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson Ahmedabad 2021 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Kolkata Knight Riders Eoin Morgan Dubai (UAE) 2020 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Delhi Capitals Shreyas Iyer Dubai (UAE) 2019 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Hyderabad 2018 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Sunrisers Hyderabad Kane Williamson Mumbai (Wankhede) 2017 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Rising Pune Supergiant Steve Smith Hyderabad 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Bengaluru 2015 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Kolkata 2014 Kolkata Knight Riders Gautam Gambhir Kings XI Punjab George Bailey Bengaluru 2013 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Kolkata (Eden Gardens) 2012 Kolkata Knight Riders Gautam Gambhir Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Chennai 2011 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Royal Challengers Bangalore Daniel Vettori Chennai 2010 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Mumbai Indians Sachin Tendulkar Mumbai (DY Patil) 2009 Deccan Chargers Adam Gilchrist Royal Challengers Bangalore Anil Kumble Johannesburg (SA) 2008 Rajasthan Royals Shane Warne Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Mumbai (DY Patil) IPL 2008: Rajasthan Royals The very first IPL season saw Rajasthan Royals, captained by the legendary Shane Warne, defy expectations. They were the most consistent side in the league phase, winning 11 out of 14 matches. In the semi-finals, they comfortably saw off Delhi Daredevils. In a gripping final against Chennai Super Kings, it was Yusuf Pathan's heroics—both with bat and ball—that helped Rajasthan clinch the title by 3 wickets in a dramatic finish.

IPL 2009: Deccan Chargers Under Adam Gilchrist’s fearless leadership, Deccan Chargers bounced back from a poor 2008 season to finish fourth in the league with seven wins. Their turnaround continued in the playoffs, where they took down Delhi Daredevils in the semi-final. The final against Royal Challengers Bangalore was a tense affair, but Deccan held their nerve to win by 6 runs and lift their maiden IPL trophy. IPL 2010: Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings finally broke their title drought in 2010. They had a steady league phase, winning seven games to finish third. In the semi-final, they outplayed Deccan Chargers. The final was a high-pressure clash with Mumbai Indians, and CSK rose to the occasion, winning by 22 runs, thanks largely to Suresh Raina’s unbeaten half-century.

IPL 2011: Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings became the first team to win back-to-back IPL titles. They topped the table with nine league wins and beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first qualifier. In the final, they faced RCB again and dominated from start to finish, winning by 58 runs. Murali Vijay’s 95 set the tone for what was a commanding performance. IPL 2012: Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders, under Gautam Gambhir, found their rhythm in 2012, finishing second in the league with ten wins. After beating Delhi Daredevils in Qualifier 1, they marched into the final to face Chennai Super Kings. Chasing a steep total, KKR’s unlikely hero Manvinder Bisla played a brilliant knock of 89, guiding them to their first-ever IPL title.

IPL 2013: Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians had a strong league campaign, winning 11 matches and finishing second. Despite a loss to CSK in Qualifier 1, they rebounded with a victory over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. Facing Chennai again in the final, Mumbai turned the tables with a 23-run win, built on a solid all-round show by Kieron Pollard and disciplined bowling. IPL 2014: Kolkata Knight Riders KKR once again found their mojo in 2014, finishing second with nine wins. They defeated Kings XI Punjab in the first qualifier and faced them again in the final. In a high-scoring thriller, Manish Pandey stole the spotlight with a 94-run knock, helping KKR chase down 199 and claim their second IPL trophy.

IPL 2015: Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians had another successful run in 2015. After finishing second with eight wins, they beat CSK in Qualifier 1. In the final, they faced CSK once more and delivered a dominant performance, winning by 41 runs. Captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with a crucial half-century in the title clash. IPL 2016: Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad lifted their first IPL title in 2016 under David Warner. They won eight league games to finish third and went on to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator. A victory over Gujarat Lions in Qualifier 2 set up a title clash with RCB. In a thrilling final, SRH held their nerve to win by 8 runs, with Ben Cutting making a big impact with bat and ball.

IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians dominated the 2017 season, finishing atop the table with ten wins. After a stumble in Qualifier 1 against Rising Pune Supergiant, they regrouped to beat KKR in Qualifier 2. The final was a heart-stopper—Mumbai edged out RPS by a single run, with Krunal Pandya’s gritty innings proving decisive. IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings Back after a two-year suspension, CSK made a fairy-tale return. Finishing second in the league with nine wins, they overcame Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1. In the final, Shane Watson’s unbeaten 117 helped them cruise to an 8-wicket win over the same opponent, sealing a remarkable comeback season.

IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians Mumbai topped the points table in 2019 with nine victories. They beat CSK in the first qualifier and faced them again in a nail-biting final. A last-over finish saw MI win by just 1 run, clinching their fourth title. Jasprit Bumrah’s tight spell under pressure was crucial in the low-scoring thriller. IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Held entirely in the UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 edition saw Mumbai Indians dominate yet again. They topped the league with nine wins and brushed aside Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1. In the final, they defeated DC once more—this time by 5 wickets—with Trent Boult and Rohit Sharma playing key roles.

IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings CSK bounced back from a poor 2020 campaign to finish second with nine wins in 2021. They beat Delhi Capitals in the first qualifier and took on Kolkata Knight Riders in the final. Faf du Plessis’s 86 helped them post a big total, and their bowlers did the rest to seal a 27-run win and their fourth title. IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans Gujarat Titans made a sensational debut in 2022. Under Hardik Pandya, they won ten league matches and topped the table. They beat Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 and faced them again in the final. Pandya’s all-round brilliance and Shubman Gill’s composure led Gujarat to a 7-wicket win in front of a packed home crowd.