IPL 2024: RR vs MI head-to-head, Jaipur pitch report, weather forecast

Rajasthan vs Mumbai key stats: In the head-to-head battle, Mumbai have a slight advantage as they have won 16 out of 31 matches while Rajasthan emerge victorious in 14.

Rajasthan vs Mumbai head-to-head stats
Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 1:42 PM IST
In Match 38 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) at Sawai Mann Singh Stadium in Jaipur on April 22 (Monday). A resurgent Mumbai will need to address their bowling woes as they look to exact revenge on table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in their reverse fixture on Monday.

With three wins in last four games, MI have hit the recovery road to reach sixth spot in the points table after a poor start this season, while RR are on a rampaging run as they occupy the top spot with 12 points.

RR vs MI Head to head in IPL history

In the head-to-head battle, Mumbai have a slight advantage as they have won 16 out of 31 matches while Rajasthan emerge victorious in 14.

Total matches played: 31
Rajasthan Royals won: 12
Mumbai Indians won: 16
No result: 0
Abandoned: 1

RR vs MI head-to-head at Sawai Mann Singh Stadium

Total matches played: 8
Rajasthan Royals won: 6
Mumbai Indians won: 2
No result: 0
Abandoned: 0


RR vs MI head-to-head at Wankhede Stadium

Matches played: 9
Rajasthan Royals won: 4
Mumbai Indians won: 5


RR vs MI venue-wise head-to-head 

At Venues Matches played MI won RR won Abandoned
Arun Jaitley Stadium 2 2 - -
Brabourne Stadium 1 1 - -
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 3 2 1 -
Eden Gardens 1 1 - -
Kingsmead 2 - 1 1
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 2 1 1 -
Sawai Mansingh Stadium 8 2 6 -
Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 1 - -
Sheikh Zayed Stadium 2 1 1 -
Wankhede Stadium 9 5 4 -
Rajasthan vs Mumbai head-to-head stats- countrywise

In Countries Matches played MI won RR won Abandoned
India 26 14 12 -
South Africa 2 - 1 1
United Arab Emirates 3 2 1 -

Sawai Mann Singh Stadium key stats

Sawai Mansingh Stadium IPL Stats Numbers
Matches 56
Matches won batting first 20
Matches won batting second 36
Average first innings total 161.2
Runs per over 8.11
Runs per wicket 28.26
Highest total recorded 217/6 by SRH vs RR in 2023
Lowest total recorded 59/10 by RR vs RCB in 2023


IPL Record at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Last 10 Matches
Stats Numbers
Matches 10
Matches won batting first 5
Matches won batting second 5
Average first innings score 177.6
Average first innings winning score 181
Average powerplay score 48.4
Average death-over score 52.4

IPL 2024 key toss stats at Sawai Mann Singh Stadium

  • Matches: 4
  • Matches won batting first: 2
  • Matches won batting second: 2
  • Average first innings total: 189
  • Average second innings total: 184
Jaipur pitch report for RR vs MI match

At Sawai Mann Singh Stadium, dew hasn't been a major factor in the four matches played so far in IPL 2024. The Jaipur wicket also offers assistance to both pacers and spinners given 200-run score has not been breached at Sawai Mann Singh Stadium.

The home team, Rajasthan have defended 180+ score twice and overhauled 184-run target. In Rajasthan's last home game, Gujarat chased down 197-run target.

Jaipur weather forecast during RR vs MI IPL match

According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of rainfall in Jaipur on April 22. The temperature is expected to be around 31 degree Celcius, with humidity at 22 percent. However, the chance of rainfall can't be ruled out as it due to sudden change in weather conditions.

