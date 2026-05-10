IPL 2026 points table: CSK, LSG, MI, RCB rankings; orange, purple cap stats

In the double-header Sunday of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 today, two teams could see their playoff dreams vanish.

In the first match, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are hosting Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK are currently sitting in the sixth spot on the points table with 10 points, and a win over LSG will not only help the team move up one position to the number five spot, but it will also boost their playoff qualification chances.

On the other hand, LSG are sitting at the bottom of the points table with six points. A win against CSK will help them finally leave the bottom of the table and move up one spot to number nine, while also keeping their season alive.

Meanwhile, in the second game, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

RCB will have the chance to go top of the points table if they secure a win over MI today. On the other hand, MI are in a do-or-die situation, which means that in order to keep their season alive, they will need to secure two full points from their game against RCB today.

As per the current standings, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are leading the points table with 14 points and a healthy net run rate of +0.737. They are followed by Gujarat Titans (GT), who also have 14 points, in second spot and Punjab Kings (PBKS) with 13 points in third spot.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), with 12 points each, are fourth and fifth respectively, while Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with 10 points, are in sixth spot.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are seventh in the table with nine points, while Delhi Capitals (DC) are eighth with just eight points.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are the bottom two, with both teams having only six points from 10 matches.

IPL 2026 points table:

IPL 2026 points table Position Team P W L NR Pts NRR 1 SRH 11 7 4 0 14 0.737 2 GT 11 7 4 0 14 -0.147 3 PBKS 10 6 3 1 13 0.571 4 RCB 10 6 4 0 12 1.234 5 RR 11 6 5 0 12 0.51 6 CSK 10 5 5 0 10 0.151 7 KKR 10 4 5 1 9 -0.169 8 DC 11 4 7 0 8 -1.154 9 MI 10 3 7 0 6 -0.649 10 LSG 10 3 7 0 6 -0.934

IPL 2026: Orange Cap leaderboard

SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen (494 runs) is leading the Orange Cap leaderboard of IPL 2026, while his teammate Abhishek Sharma is in second spot with 475 runs.

Despite DC’s lacklustre run this season, their opener KL Rahul is third in the list with 468 runs to his name. He is followed by GT skipper Shubman Gill (462 runs) and RR opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi (440 runs) in fourth and fifth spots.

IPL 2026: Top run scorers

Rank Player Matches Runs Highest Score 100s 50s 1 Heinrich Klaasen 11 494 69 0 5 2 Abhishek Sharma 11 475 135* 1 3 3 KL Rahul 11 468 152* 1 3 4 Shubman Gill 10 462 86 0 4 5 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 11 440 103 1 2 6 Sai Sudharsan 11 440 100 1 4 7 Ishan Kishan 11 409 91 0 4 8 Sanju Samson 11 402 115* 2 1 9 Ryan Rickelton 8 380 123* 1 2 10 Virat Kohli 10 379 81 0 3

IPL 2026: Purple Cap leaderboard

CSK’s Anshul Kamboj, with 19 wickets in 11 matches, is leading the IPL 2026 wicket-takers’ list, while GT pacer Kagiso Rabada is in second spot, also with 18 wickets but with a higher economy rate.

RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar is third with 17 wickets, while LSG’s Prince Yadav and SRH’s Eshan Malinga are the next two with 16 wickets each.

IPL 2026: Top wicket-takers