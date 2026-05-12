Check IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios for GT and SRH here

In a crucial clash in terms of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoff race, Gujarat Titans (GT) are hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 55 of the season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today.

At the moment, both SRH and GT have 14 points from 11 matches, which means the winner of the game will not only take the top spot in the points table, but will also almost punch their ticket into the playoffs with 16 points.

IPL 2026 Match 56, GT vs SRH: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING Now, as the two sides take on each other with hopes of improving their standing in the points table, let’s take a look at their playoff qualification scenarios for IPL 2026.

Gujarat Titans playoff qualification scenario GT are currently third in the points table with 14 points from 11 matches, which means they can still reach 20 points. That will not only be enough for them to qualify for the playoffs, but can also ensure a top-two finish. Even if GT lose against SRH today, they can still finish in the top two if they win their next two games. However, if the Shubman Gill-led side fail to win their next two games as well, they could find themselves in danger of elimination. Sunrisers Hyderabad playoff qualification scenario SRH’s situation in the IPL 2026 playoffs is similar to that of GT. They are currently second in the table with 14 points and a win against GT will put them at the top of the table and could almost confirm their top-four finish.