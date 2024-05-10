CSK playoffs scenarios: How can Chennai make it to the IPL 2024 playoffs?

The defending champions, Chennai Super Kings, are vying for a spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs for the 13th time out of the 15 editions of the cash-rich league. Though injuries to key players have affected Chennai's chances in the latter half of IPL 2024, CSK fans are still dreaming of seeing their team in the playoffs.

CSK's playoff qualification scenarios:

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

1st scenario: What if Chennai win all three matches?





ALSO READ: Check IPL 2024 playoff qualification and scenarios of 8 teams here If Chennai win their remaining three matches against Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 10, Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 12, and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 18, Ruturaj Gaikwad's squad will make it to the IPL 2024 playoffs with 18 points. They can even finish the league phase as one of the top two teams on the IPL 2024 points table.

2nd scenario: What if Chennai win two of their remaining three matches?

If Chennai win two of their remaining three matches, they can book a place in the playoffs with 16 points, based on their superior net run rate. In this case, either Delhi Capitals (DC) or Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) can challenge CSK's spot, given that DC and LSG are set to play against each other on May 14 (Tuesday).

3rd scenario: What if CSK win only one of the three matches?

If Chennai win only one of their three remaining matches, they will end the league phase with 14 points. In that case, they will be eliminated if Delhi win their remaining two matches.

The Super Kings will still have a chance to make it to the playoffs if Delhi win only one of their two remaining matches.