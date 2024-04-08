IPL 2024: PBKS vs SRH head-to-head, Mullanpur pitch report,weather forecast





In match 33 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at PCA new Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigard. This will the first time the two teams will be playing against each other at the new stadium in Chandigarh.

PBKS vs SRH Head to head in IPL history

Punjab and Hyderabad have came across each other in 31 occassions so far with the latter winning 14 matches. Punjab Kings have managed to win only seven matches.

PBKS vs SRH head-to-head in Mohali

PBKS vs SRH head-to-head in Hyderabad

PBKS vs SRH head-to-head record venue-wise Stadium name Matches Played Punjab Kings won Sunrisers Hyderabad won Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 - 1 Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 1 1 MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 - 1 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium 6 2 4 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 8 1 7 Sharjah Cricket Stadium 2 2 0 Wankhede Stadium 1 1 0

Mullanpur Stadium IPL record





Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium IPL Stats Matches 1 Matches won batting first 0 Matches won batting second 1 Average first innings total 174 Runs per over 8.92 Runs per wicket 23.4 Highest total recorded 177/6 by PBKS vs DC in 2024 Lowest total recorded 174/9 by DC vs PBKS in 2024

T20 Stats and Records at Mullanpur Stadium Matches 23 Matches won batting first 15 Matches won batting second 8 Average first innings total 148 Average second innings total 116 Highest total recorded 238/2 by Jammu & Kashmir vs Arunachal Pradesh in 2022 SMAT Lowest total recorded 53/10 by Meghalaya vs Haryana in 2022 SMAT

Mullanpur pitch report for PBKS vs SRH match

Mullanpur's wicket is expected to assist batters like it did during PBKS vs DC match (3:30 PM start game). With PBKS vs SRH game set to start in the evening, the dew might into play as well.

Mullanpur weather forecast during PBKS vs SRH IPL match

The Chandigarh weather is expected to be pleasant for a game of cricket on April 9. The evening temperature will be around 18 degree celcius. The humidity in the night will be at 18-19 per cent.

