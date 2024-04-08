IPL 2024: PBKS vs SRH head-to-head, Mullanpur pitch report,weather forecast

In match 33 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at PCA new Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigard. This will the first time the two teams will be playing against each other at the new stadium in Chandigarh.
PBKS vs SRH Head to head in IPL history
Punjab and Hyderabad have came across each other in 31 occassions so far with the latter winning 14 matches. Punjab Kings have managed to win only seven matches.
- Total matches played: 21
- Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 14
- Punjab Kings won: 7
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
PBKS vs SRH head-to-head in Mohali
- Matches played: 6
- Sunrisers Hyderabad: 4
- Punjab Kings: 2
PBKS vs SRH head-to-head in Hyderabad
- Matches played: 8
- Sunrisers Hyderabad: 7
- Punjab Kings: 1
PBKS vs SRH venue-wise head to head
|PBKS vs SRH head-to-head record venue-wise
|Stadium name
|Matches Played
|Punjab Kings won
|Sunrisers Hyderabad won
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
|1
|-
|1
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2
|1
|1
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium
|6
|2
|4
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
|8
|1
|7
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|2
|2
|0
|Wankhede Stadium
|1
|1
|0
Mullanpur Stadium IPL record
|Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium IPL Stats
|Matches
|1
|Matches won batting first
|0
|Matches won batting second
|1
|Average first innings total
|174
|Runs per over
|8.92
|Runs per wicket
|23.4
|Highest total recorded
|177/6 by PBKS vs DC in 2024
|Lowest total recorded
|174/9 by DC vs PBKS in 2024
|T20 Stats and Records at Mullanpur Stadium
|Matches
|23
|Matches won batting first
|15
|Matches won batting second
|8
|Average first innings total
|148
|Average second innings total
|116
|Highest total recorded
|238/2 by Jammu & Kashmir vs Arunachal Pradesh in 2022 SMAT
|Lowest total recorded
|53/10 by Meghalaya vs Haryana in 2022 SMAT
Mullanpur pitch report for PBKS vs SRH match
Mullanpur's wicket is expected to assist batters like it did during PBKS vs DC match (3:30 PM start game). With PBKS vs SRH game set to start in the evening, the dew might into play as well.
Mullanpur weather forecast during PBKS vs SRH IPL match
The Chandigarh weather is expected to be pleasant for a game of cricket on April 9. The evening temperature will be around 18 degree celcius. The humidity in the night will be at 18-19 per cent.