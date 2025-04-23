DC to CSK: Full list of catches dropped by teams in IPL 2025 so far

In IPL 2025, dropped catches have been a frequent occurrence alongside the usual big hits. The first 40 matches of the season have seen a total of 111 dropped catches, making it the most in any edition of the tournament since 2020 up to that point.

This was Stubbs' fourth dropped catch of the season, tying him with Khaleel Ahmed for the most dropped catches so far. Despite this, the visitors comfortably chased down the 160-run target with eight wickets and 13 balls to spare. In the second half, Prince Yadav also dropped a straightforward catch, though it didn't prove costly as DC (Delhi Capitals) were still within striking distance. The 40th match of the season was no exception, with three dropped catches in the first half. While the first two were arguably difficult, Tristan Stubbs missed a relatively easy chance to dismiss Ayush Badoni in the 16th over. Badoni went on to score an additional 33 runs before being dismissed in the 20th over.

Fielding stats after 40 games in IPL since 2020 Edition Catches Dropped Catching % Stumpings Stumpings Missed Run-Outs Missed Run-Out % Misfields 2020 306 95 76.3 4 1 1 64.5 213 2021 328 93 77.9 9 0 30 37.9 198 2022 393 104 79 8 3 36 38.6 200 2023 351 78 81.8 9 3 79 26.7 152 2024 367 110 76.9 10 0 69 17.9 116 2025 337 111 75.2 18 2 172 11 247 Overall, one out of every four chances has been missed in IPL 2025, resulting in a catching efficiency of 75.2%, the lowest since 2020 after the first 40 matches. Additionally, there have been 247 misfields and 172 missed run-outs due to inaccurate throws—both statistics are more than double what they were at a similar point in 2024.

Mumbai Indians have been the best fielding side so far, boasting a catching efficiency of 83.6% and the least number of misfields (14). Their run-out efficiency, which is second only to Delhi Capitals, was pivotal when they pulled off three run-outs in a single over to secure a thrilling win in Delhi, reviving their campaign significantly.

Team-wise fielding stats in IPL 2025 so far Team Matches Catches Dropped Catching % Run-Outs Missed Run-Out % Misfields MI 8 41 8 83.6 24 18.7 14 RCB 8 35 7 83.3 19 5 31 KKR 8 35 7 83.3 12 7.1 18 GT 8 41 11 78.8 18 0 21 SRH 7 28 9 75.6 13 7.1 25 RR 8 31 11 73.8 17 10.5 26 LSG 9 37 14 72.5 22 7.6 35 PBKS 8 29 13 69 20 4.7 23 DC 8 33 15 68.7 14 26.3 28 CSK 8 27 16 62.7 13 18.7 26 The phrase "catches win matches" seems to lose some weight when considering the overall fielding statistics. In IPL 2025, the catching efficiency in wins has been 77.8% (56 drops), while in defeats, it drops to 73.3% (49 drops). A notable instance was the tied match between DC and RR, which saw six dropped catches, four of them by DC, but DC still managed to win the Super Over.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been the worst-hit by fielding inefficiencies, with 16 dropped chances. This included three dropped catches by Rajat Patidar during his 51-run knock for RCB at Chepauk, which helped them break a 2008 record. In other cases, players like Nitish Rana and Abhishek Sharma were dropped multiple times but made the most of their luck by converting them into match-winning performances.

Despite the missed chances, the IPL remains a tournament where small moments can have a huge impact, with net run-rate margins proving decisive at crucial stages.