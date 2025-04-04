Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Hardik Pandya becomes first captain to take five-wicket haul in IPL history

Hardik Pandya becomes first captain to take five-wicket haul in IPL history

Hardik Pandya also has the second most number of wickets in IPL as a skipper with 30 wickets under his belt

Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya (PIC: Spotzpics for BCCI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 10:13 PM IST
Despite Mumbai Indians’ (MI) dismal bowling performance against Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow today, MI skipper Hardik Pandya went on to script history as he became the first-ever skipper in Indian Premier League history to take a five-wicket haul. Hardik’s spell of 5 for 36 is also his best-ever bowling figures in T20 cricket. He is now the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025 with 8 wickets—just one behind Chennai Super Kings’ Noor Ahmad, who has nine wickets under his belt. 
 
Hardik strikes big at Ekana
 
Hardik Pandya started his day with the big wicket of Nicholas Pooran (12). He soon removed LSG skipper Rishabh Pant on 2 to keep the latter's rough patch with the bat intact. Hardik then got the prized wicket of Aiden Markram (53), who was looking dangerous towards the end of the innings. He conceded 12 runs off the first three balls of his final over before removing David Miller (27) and Akash Deep (0) to complete his historic five-wicket haul.
 
Equals Kumble’s record
 
Hardik’s fifth wicket today was his 30th IPL wicket as a skipper, which takes him level with Anil Kumble’s tally of 30 wickets as the second-most successful IPL skipper in terms of wickets. Former Aussie great and Rajasthan Royals skipper Shane Warne is the only bowler ahead of him with 57 wickets.
 
Most Wickets as an IPL Captain
Rank Player Wickets
1 Shane Warne 57
2 Hardik Pandya 30
2 Anil Kumble 30
4 Ravichandran Ashwin 25
5 Pat Cummins 21
 
First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 10:13 PM IST

