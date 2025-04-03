Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: LSG vs MI playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

IPL 2025: LSG vs MI playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Mumbai Indians started the season with two consecutive losses but found their rhythm with a dominant victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 9:53 PM IST
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), currently placed sixth on the points table, will face off against the formidable Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday, April 4, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. 
 
LSG heads into this match after a defeat in their previous outing, where they lost to Punjab Kings at home, handing the latter their second win of the season. With a tough challenge ahead against the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, LSG will be eager to secure their second win of the season.
 
In contrast, Mumbai Indians started the season with two consecutive losses but found their rhythm with a dominant victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders. Led by Hardik Pandya, MI is currently fifth in the points table and will be looking to continue their winning streak in this crucial match. 
 
IPL 2025: LSG vs MI playing 11
 
Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact Player: Prince Yadav
 
Mumbai Indians Playing 11 (probable): Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur.
 
Impact Player: Rohit Sharma
 
LSG vs MI head-to-head in Indian Premier League
 
Total matches played: 6
LSG won: 5
MI won: 1
No result: 0
 
Squads of both teams
 
LSG squad: Rishabh Pant, Abdul Samad, Akash Deep, Akash Singh, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Himmat Singh, Shamar Joseph, Aryan Juyal, Arshin Kulkarni, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Yadav.
 
MI squad: Hardik Pandya, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naman Dhir, Vignesh Puthur, Satyanarayana Raju, Ryan Rickelton, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Reece Topley, Suryakumar Yadav.
 
IPL 2025 match on April 4: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians live toss, LSG vs MI telecast and Lucknow vs Mumbai live streaming details
 
Which teams will clash on April 4 (Friday) in IPL 2025?
 
Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will clash in IPL 2025 on April 4 (Friday).
 
What is the venue of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match?
 
Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians on April 4.
 
When will the live toss for the LSG vs MI take place?
 
The live toss for the LSG vs MI cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 4.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match?
 
The Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary.
 
How to watch the live streaming of today’s LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match in India?
 
The Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the LSG vs MI match.
First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 9:53 PM IST

