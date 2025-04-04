Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 LSG vs MI: Lucknow pitch report, Ekana Stadium key stats

IPL 2025 LSG vs MI: Lucknow pitch report, Ekana Stadium key stats

Winning Score in Lucknow (in T20s since 2023 IPL): 1st Inns score 180 or above - Mts - 3, Bat 1st Won - 1, Bat 2nd Won - 1; 1st Inns score less than 180: Mts - 5, Bat 1st Won - 1, Bat 2nd Won - 4

LSG vs MI
LSG vs MI
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 10:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 16th match of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 4.
 
LSG will be playing their first home game of the season and will be eager to build on the momentum from their previous victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad. 
 
On the other hand, Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, also secured their first win in a dominant fashion over Kolkata Knight Riders. They will be looking to continue their winning streak with another strong performance against LSG.
 
Ekana Stadium, Lucknow: Pitch report for LSG vs MI IPL 2025
 
There’s not much to separate teams batting first and chasing, with seven wins for the team batting first and six for the chasing side out of the 14 IPL matches played at this venue.

Also Read

IPL 2025: LSG vs MI playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Premium

Our content library is much bigger than that of Netflix: JioStar's Mani

IPL 2025: Key player battles to look for in LSG vs MI cricket match

IPL 2025 points table: SRH, KKR, MI rankings; orange and purple cap holders

KKR vs SRH HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025: Dominant KKR beat SRH by 80 runs to get 1st home win

 
That said, the team winning the toss is likely to choose to bowl first, given the nature of the wicket, which was relaid ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup. This has resulted in a pitch that favors batting, with the ball coming onto the bat well.
 
Batters can rely on the consistent bounce and play through the line, while the pitch also offers something for both fast bowlers and spinners, particularly in the first six overs.
 

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow: IPL T20 stats

 

VENUE – EKANA CRICKET STADIUM, LUCKNOW (IN T20s SINCE 2024 IPL)

    • Matches - 8, Bat 1st Won – 3, Bat 2nd Won – 5

    • Avg 1st Inns score – 181/6

    • Lowest Total Defended  – 163, Highest Target Chased – 197

    • 200+ Totals : 1 time in 8 matches | Sixes Per Match - 14

    • Pace: Overs% - 63, Wkts – 63, Avg – 28.6, Eco – 9.3

Spin: Overs% - 37, Wkts – 27, Avg – 34.6, Eco – 8.3

    • Winning Score at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (in T20s since 2023 IPL)

        ◦ 1st Inns score 180 or above: Mts – 3,  Bat 1st Won – 1, Bat 2nd Won – 1 

        ◦ 1st Inns score less than 180: Mts – 5, Bat 1st Won – 1, Bat 2nd Won – 4 

    • Overall team record: 

        ◦ LSG: Mts – 15, Won – 7, Lost – 7, N/R - 1 (Win % - 55)

        ◦ MI: Mts – 2, Won – 0, Lost – 2 (Win % - 0)

 
  Recent match at Ekana Stadium  
The last encounter at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow saw the Punjab Kings registering a comfortable 8-wicket win against the hosts LSG as they chased down 171 within 16.2 overs on the night.
 
Other key stats for Ekana Stadium, Lucknow
 
Ekana Stadium key stats
Category Statistic
Matches Played 15
Matches Won Batting First 7 (46.67%)
Matches Won Batting Second 7 (46.67%)
Matches Won Winning Toss 9 (60.00%)
Matches Won Losing Toss 5 (33.33%)
Matches with No Result 1 (6.67%)
Highest Individual Innings 89* M P Stoinis (Lucknow Super Giants)
  16/05/2023 v Mumbai Indians
Best Bowling 5/14 M A Wood (Lucknow Super Giants)
  01/04/2023 v Delhi Capitals
Highest Team Innings 235/6 (Kolkata Knight Riders)
  05/05/2024 v Lucknow Super Giants
Lowest Team Innings 108 (Lucknow Super Giants)
  01/05/2023 v Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Highest Run Chase Achieved 177/2 (Punjab Kings)
  01/04/2025 v Lucknow Super Giants
Average Runs per Wicket 25.23
Average Runs per Over 8.27
Average Score Batting First 165.8
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Highest successful run chases at Kolkata's Eden Gardens in IPL history

IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch KKR vs SRH cricket match live?

IPL 2025: KKR vs SRH playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

IPL 2025: KKR vs SRH head-to-head record, key toss stats in Kolkata

IPL 2025: KKR vs SRH playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler match-ups

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueLucknow Super GiantsMumbai Indians

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story