IPL 2025 LSG vs MI: Lucknow pitch report, Ekana Stadium key stats

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 16th match of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 4.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: LSG vs MI playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming LSG will be playing their first home game of the season and will be eager to build on the momentum from their previous victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, also secured their first win in a dominant fashion over Kolkata Knight Riders. They will be looking to continue their winning streak with another strong performance against LSG.

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow: Pitch report for LSG vs MI IPL 2025

There’s not much to separate teams batting first and chasing, with seven wins for the team batting first and six for the chasing side out of the 14 IPL matches played at this venue.

Also Read

That said, the team winning the toss is likely to choose to bowl first, given the nature of the wicket, which was relaid ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup. This has resulted in a pitch that favors batting, with the ball coming onto the bat well.

Batters can rely on the consistent bounce and play through the line, while the pitch also offers something for both fast bowlers and spinners, particularly in the first six overs.

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow: IPL T20 stats VENUE – EKANA CRICKET STADIUM, LUCKNOW (IN T20s SINCE 2024 IPL) • Matches - 8, Bat 1st Won – 3, Bat 2nd Won – 5 • Avg 1st Inns score – 181/6 • Lowest Total Defended – 163, Highest Target Chased – 197 • 200+ Totals : 1 time in 8 matches | Sixes Per Match - 14 • Pace: Overs% - 63, Wkts – 63, Avg – 28.6, Eco – 9.3 Spin: Overs% - 37, Wkts – 27, Avg – 34.6, Eco – 8.3 • Winning Score at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (in T20s since 2023 IPL) ◦ 1st Inns score 180 or above: Mts – 3, Bat 1st Won – 1, Bat 2nd Won – 1 ◦ 1st Inns score less than 180: Mts – 5, Bat 1st Won – 1, Bat 2nd Won – 4 • Overall team record: ◦ LSG: Mts – 15, Won – 7, Lost – 7, N/R - 1 (Win % - 55) ◦ MI: Mts – 2, Won – 0, Lost – 2 (Win % - 0)

The last encounter at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow saw the Punjab Kings registering a comfortable 8-wicket win against the hosts LSG as they chased down 171 within 16.2 overs on the night.

Other key stats for Ekana Stadium, Lucknow