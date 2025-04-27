IPL 2025: Mayank Yadav returns to LSG's squad for MI match at Wankhede

The pace sensation of Lucknow Super Giants, Mayank Yadav, who was retained by the team for Rs 11 crore ahead of IPL 2025, is finally back in the squad after being named in the playing 11 for LSG’s match against Mumbai Indians today at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: MI vs LSG live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today? Mayank came into the limelight during IPL 2024 after consistently clocking speeds above 150 kmph. However, his season was cut short as he could play only four matches in the entire season. He then made his debut for Team India but soon suffered a back injury, putting him back on the shelf.

LSG Delay Mayank Yadav's Return Despite Expectations Lucknow Super Giants surprised everyone during their match against Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on April 19 by delaying the much-anticipated return of pace sensation Mayank Yadav. Despite winning the toss and choosing to bat first, and naming Mayank among the impact subs, LSG opted to bring in Ayush Badoni as their impact player after skipper Rishabh Pant fell with the score at 54. Fans were expecting Mayank, who recently recovered from injuries, to return immediately. However, his comeback has now been pushed further, with the franchise planning for his return today against Mumbai Indians (MI) instead. His return was delayed even further after he was not included in the playing XI again in LSG's match against DC. Mayank’s return is expected to address LSG’s lacklustre pace attack this season, which has been consistently leaking runs in both powerplay and death overs.

Injury setback delayed return

Initially expected to return by the second week of April, Mayank's recovery was delayed due to an unexpected toe injury, which occurred when he accidentally kicked his bed. This followed an earlier lumbar stress issue that kept him at the CoE. Head coach Justin Langer had addressed the injury during the early stages of the tournament, expressing hope for a quick recovery.

Boost for LSG ahead of crucial clash

Mayank's return can be seen as a significant boost for the LSG side, which has exceeded expectations this season despite limited resources. The team had signed Shardul Thakur as a replacement earlier in the season, who has performed well so far. However, Thakur had come in for left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan, not Mayank.