IPL 2024 tomorrow's match: SRH vs RCB Playing 11, live match time streaming

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will aim to snap their losing when they lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 25 (Thursday). However, Bengaluru would have their task cut out when SRH will look to unleash their brute batting power once again on when the two teams face off in their return-leg fixture of the IPL 2024.





Check SRH vs RCB LIVE FULL SCORECARD HERE | IPL 2024 Having breached the 250-run mark thrice in IPL 2024 edition itself, Sunrisers Hyderabad are pushing the boundaries of T20 batting with their no holds barred approach.

While Mumbai Indians were the first victim of SRH's new-found batting strength this season, RCB bore the maximum brunt when the Travis Head-led batting line-up powered the 2016 winners to IPL's highest-ever total of 287/3 in Bengaluru.

If this was not enough, SRH's carnage against Delhi Capitals which included a record 125/0 being scored in the powerplay brought forth the possibility of the 300-run mark being breached for the first time ever in the IPL.

And it won't be surprising if SRH manage to do the unthinkable and that too against a bowling attack as frail as RCB's, whose struggles with in the bowling department could be gauged with the fact that their best bowler, Yash Dayal, is at 24th spot in the overall list with seven wickets.

IPL 2024: SRH vs RCB Playing 11 prediction

SRH Playing 11 probables: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

RCB Playing 11 probables: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj

Hyderabad vs Bengaluru head-to-head

Total matches played: 24

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 13

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 10

No result: 1

Abandoned: 0

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen.



