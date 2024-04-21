IPL 2024 KKR vs RCB: Will Kohli's love affair with Eden Gardens continue?

Virat Kohli is having one of the finest Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons in his entire career. He is striking well in the powerplay as well as in the death overs. However, the problem has been his team's inconsistent form.
Heading to the Eden Gardens for the reverse fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, April 21, all hopes would once again hang on the shoulders of the great man as he is one of the best players against the Knight Riders and at this esteemed venue as well.
Kohli equalled the record of the great Sachin Tendulkar in the 2023 ODI World Cup as he smashed his 49th ODI century at the Eden Gardens against South Africa. However, even before this record-breaking innings, Kohli had three centuries and a fifty at the Eden Gardens in his last 10 innings.
Not only in the last 10 innings but overall, Kolkata has been one of the favourite grounds for Kohli. The Indian maestro has hit five centuries across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is in 31 innings at an average of 47.92.
The third thing that makes Kohli's love affair with Eden Gardens significant is the fact that he has a great batting record against the KKR bowlers. While Kohli averages 40 against each of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Andre Russell, he is yet to get out against Mitchell Starc in the shortest format.
Virat Kohli - Head-to-Head vs KKR Bowlers - All T20s