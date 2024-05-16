IPL 2024 Playoff qualification scenarios and chances for teams at 14 points

With just a few days left before the conclusion of the IPL 2024 league phase, only two teams have qualified for the Playoffs. The remaining spots for knockouts are still up for grabs and Sunrisers Hyderabad could become the third team to seal the third spot if they emerge victorious against Gujarat Titans today.

Teams already qualified for IPL 2024 Playoffs: Kolkata Knight Riders: 19 points in 13 matches

19 points in 13 matches Rajasthan Royals: 16 points in 13 matches

16 points in 13 matches RR to lock horns with KKR in their final fixture

However, if SRH lose the match today, then four teams will be locked at 14 points with RCB also ending up at 14 points if they win their last fixture against Chennai Super Kings.

Teams who could end up at 14 points on IPL 2024:

Sunrisers Hyderabad



Already attained 14 points with two games in hand

Remaining match:

vs GT on May 16

vs PBKS on May 19

Chennai Super Kings

Already attained 14 points with one game in hand



Remaining match: vs RCB on May 18

Royal Challengers Bengaluru



Could finish league stage with 14 points if wins the last match

Remaining match: vs CSK on May 18



Lucknow Super Giants



Could finish league stage with 14 points if wins the last match

Remaining match: vs MI on May 17

Delhi Capitals



Already have 14 points with no match remaining

So how the remaining two spots for the playoffs will be determined?

SRH playoffs qualification scenarios

Scenario 1: Win both their remaining matches and enter the playoffs as top two teams

Scenario 2: If they win one of their remaining two matches, then they will have 16 points and still have a chance as only CSK can attain 16 points.

Scenario 3: If they lose their remaining two matches, then also Pat Cummins side can qualify for the Playoffs given their net run rate would be superior of teams ending the league phase with 14 points (DC, CSK, RCB and LSG have or could have 14 points after league phase).

CSK Playoffs qualification scenarios

Scenario 1: Win their last fixture against RCB and qualify for playoffs at 16 points at the end of the league. In this case, they have to depend on the results of RR and SRH's game for knowing whether Chennai will end the league phase as top two team.

Scenario 2: If they lose their last match against RCB by less than 18 runs or less than 11 balls, Ruturaj Gaikwad's side will qualify for the playoffs despite losing the match.

RCB Playoff qualification scenario

The only scenario for RCB: If they win their last fixture against CSK by 18 or more runs or beat Chennai with 11 or more balls remaining, they will have 14 points and a net run rate superior of CSK. In this case, they would end up the league phase at 4th spot and qualify for the playoffs.

Both RCB and CSK can qualify for the playoffs if Bengaluru beat Chennai by thin margin and Sunrisers Hyderabad lose both their matches by big margin.

LSG Playoff qualification scenario

The only scenario for LSG: Win their match against Mumbai Indians with huge margin and attain 14 points in as many matches. LSG need to improve their inferior net run rate to qualify for the playoffs given DC and CSK have a better net run rate than them.

DC Playoff qualification scenario

The only scenario for DC: Sunrisers Hyderabad lose their remaining two matches with huge margins and RCB also win big against CSK. In that case, DC and RCB could qualify for the playoffs at 14 points

IPL 2024 playoffs schedule, venue and live telecast and streaming



When will IPL 2024 playoffs start?



IPL 2024 playoffs will start on May 21 with two teams locking horns in qualifier 1?



What is the venue of IPL 2024 playoffs?



The venue for qualifier 1 and Eliminator is Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad



What is the venue of IPL 2024 Qualifier 2?



The Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024 will be played on May 24 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.



On what date will IPL 2024 final take place?



IPL 2024 final between winner of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 will be played on May 26 at MA Chidambaram Stadium.



Which TV Channels will live telecast IPL 2024 playoffs and final?



Star Sports will live telecast IPL 2024 playoffs and final on Television.



How to watch the live streaming of IPL 2024 final and playoffs online?



Jion Cinema will live stream IPL 2024 final and playoffs on website and its application.