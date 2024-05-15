Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024 points table: PBKS and RR rankings; orange and purple cap holders

IPL 2024 points table: PBKS and RR rankings; orange and purple cap holders

Virat Kohli has the orange cap while the purple cap is with Jasprit Bumrah. But Harshal Patel might overtake Bumrah today. Check IPL 2024 points table and team rankings here

IPL key stats
IPL key stats
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 6:45 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rajasthan Royals (RR), after having secured a berth in the playoffs, will be looking to get two more points and closer to a top two finish in the IPL 2024 points table. They take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, May 15. 

PBKS on the other hand would look to avoid finishing at the bottom of the table and to do that, they would want to win this game and add two crucial points and move from the 10th to the ninth position. 

Also ReadChennai in wait-and-watch mode: Will CSK paint the town yellow on Saturday?

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Along with Rajasthan, who qualified courtesy of Delhi Capitals (DC)'s win against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, May 15, Kolkata Knight Riders have also qualified for the playoffs and two spots remain for which teams such as Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, DC, LSG and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are in race. 

IPL Points Table 2024
Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR
1 Kolkata Knight Riders (Qualified) 13 9 3 1 19 1.428
2 Rajasthan Royals (Qualified) 12 8 4 0 16 0.349
3 Chennai Super Kings 13 7 6 0 14 0.528
4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 14 0.406
5 Delhi Capitals 14 7 7 0 14 -0.377
6 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13 6 7 0 12 0.387
7 Lucknow Super Giants 13 6 7 0 12 -0.787
8 Gujarat Titans 13 5 7 1 11 -1.063
9 Mumbai Indians 13 4 9 0 8 -0.271
10 Punjab Kings 12 4 8 0 8 -0.423


Check IPL 2024 Points Table here

IPL 2024 orange cap holder

The player with the most runs in the Indian Premier League season gets the orange cap. RCB batter Virat Kohli has the orange cap as he has scored 661 runs in 13 matches.

Top five batters in Indian Premier League 2024
POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S
1 Virat Kohli
RCB		 13 13 3 661 113* 66.10 426 155.16 1 5 56 33
2 Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK		 13 13 3 577 108* 57.70 409 141.07 1 4 58 17
3 Travis Head
SRH		 11 11 1 533 102 53.3 264 201.89 1 4 61 31
4 Sai Sudharsan
GT		 12 12 1 527 103 47.91 373 141.28 1 2 48 16
5 Sanju Samson
RR		 12 12 4 486 86 60.75 307 158.30 0 5 44 23

IPL 2024 purple cap holder

Jasprit Bumrah has the purple cap as the Mumbai bowler has 20 wickets in 13 matches. Punjab's Harshal Patel has a chance to get ahead of him and get the purple cap as he too has 20 wickets from 12 games and will be playing tonight.
 
Top five bowlers in IPL 2024
POS PLAYER MAT INNS OV RUNS WKTS BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W
1 Jasprit Bumrah MI 13 13 51.5 336 20 21/05/24 16.8 6.48 15.55 0 1
2 Harshal Patel PBKS 12 12 41 400 20 15/03/24 20 9.75 12.3 0 0
3 Varun Chakaravarthy KKR 12 12 44 367 18 16/03/24 20.38 8.34 14.66 0 0
4 Tushar Deshpande CSK 12 12 44 375 16 27/04/24 23.43 8.52 16.5 1 0
5 Khaleel Ahmed KKR 10 9 34.1 332 16 24/03/24 20.75 9.71 12.81 0 0

Also Read

IPL 2024 DC vs CSK Highlights: Dhoni steals the show in Vizag, Capitals win

RCB's IPL 2024 playoff qualification scenarios: Chances for last four

IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB Playing 11: Rachin, Rizvi make debut for Chennai

IPL 2024 points table: CSK, RR, RCB, DC rankings; top batters and bowlers

IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB Highlights: Fizz, Jadeja, Dube shine in big Chennai win

RR vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM today

Here's how to get early access to IPL 2024 playoffs tickets via RuPay cards

IPL 2024: RR vs PBKS head-to-head, Guwahati pitch report, weather forecast

Chennai in wait-and-watch mode: Will CSK paint the town yellow on Saturday?

IPL 2024 points table: DC and LSG rankings; orange and purple cap holders

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Premier LeaguePunjab KingsRajasthan RoyalsBS Web Reports

First Published: May 15 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story