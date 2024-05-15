IPL 2024 points table: PBKS and RR rankings; orange and purple cap holders

Rajasthan Royals (RR), after having secured a berth in the playoffs, will be looking to get two more points and closer to a top two finish in the IPL 2024 points table. They take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, May 15.





Also Read: Chennai in wait-and-watch mode: Will CSK paint the town yellow on Saturday? PBKS on the other hand would look to avoid finishing at the bottom of the table and to do that, they would want to win this game and add two crucial points and move from the 10th to the ninth position.

IPL Points Table 2024 Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR 1 Kolkata Knight Riders (Qualified) 13 9 3 1 19 1.428 2 Rajasthan Royals (Qualified) 12 8 4 0 16 0.349 3 Chennai Super Kings 13 7 6 0 14 0.528 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 14 0.406 5 Delhi Capitals 14 7 7 0 14 -0.377 6 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13 6 7 0 12 0.387 7 Lucknow Super Giants 13 6 7 0 12 -0.787 8 Gujarat Titans 13 5 7 1 11 -1.063 9 Mumbai Indians 13 4 9 0 8 -0.271 10 Punjab Kings 12 4 8 0 8 -0.423



IPL 2024 orange cap holder Along with Rajasthan, who qualified courtesy of Delhi Capitals (DC)'s win against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, May 15, Kolkata Knight Riders have also qualified for the playoffs and two spots remain for which teams such as Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, DC, LSG and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are in race.





Top five batters in Indian Premier League 2024 POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Virat Kohli

RCB 13 13 3 661 113* 66.10 426 155.16 1 5 56 33 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK 13 13 3 577 108* 57.70 409 141.07 1 4 58 17 3 Travis Head

SRH 11 11 1 533 102 53.3 264 201.89 1 4 61 31 4 Sai Sudharsan

GT 12 12 1 527 103 47.91 373 141.28 1 2 48 16 5 Sanju Samson

RR 12 12 4 486 86 60.75 307 158.30 0 5 44 23

IPL 2024 purple cap holder The player with the most runs in the Indian Premier League season gets the orange cap. RCB batter Virat Kohli has the orange cap as he has scored 661 runs in 13 matches.

Jasprit Bumrah has the purple cap as the Mumbai bowler has 20 wickets in 13 matches. Punjab's Harshal Patel has a chance to get ahead of him and get the purple cap as he too has 20 wickets from 12 games and will be playing tonight.

