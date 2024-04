IPL 2024 - Our nerves got tested: Hardik Pandya after close win over PBKS

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya heaved a huge sigh of relief with a close nine-run win over Punjab Kings, stating that every player's nerves got tested in Thursday's IPL game.

Young batting sensation Ashutosh Sharma's 28-ball 61 did not prove to be enough as Punjab Kings, while chasing 193, were bowled out for 183 in 19.1 overs.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The five-time champions MI registered only their third win out of seven games this season.



"(It was a) very good game. Everyone's nerves got tested. We spoke that the characters will be checked in this game. But (it is) natural (that) you (would) think you are ahead but IPL has a tendency to show that oppositions can come back and how," Pandya said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The MI skipper was full of praise for Ashutosh's whirlwind knock, which kept PBKS in the hunt till the end.

"Unbelievable, playing the way he did and hitting the ball off the middle. (It is) great for his future. We did speak in the timeout about it, not about how we look, we will keep fighting and make sure (that) we don't bowl the soft balls. Batsmen played good shots but we were soft in certain overs," Pandya said.

Punjab Kings' stand-in captain Sam Curran said it was heartening to see youngsters like Ashutosh and Shashank Singh rising to the occasion, despite losing some close matches in the recent past.

"Another close one, I think this team likes a close one, but unfortunately another loss. Another incredible knock from the young guy (on Ashutosh), but another close loss," he said.



"It's very tough. We have lost a lot of wickets at the start, the way the younger guys have taken the team so close is heartening."



"They have incredible confidence, you see a guy like Ashutosh having the confidence to play the sweeps and the big hits against pacers, it's so great to watch them in action," Curran said.

The Englishman said there were a lot of positives to take from such close defeats.

"It's disheartening to lose close games, but there are a lot of positives in this team. We still have the belief in us, we believe we can turn this around, the sun will come up tomorrow and we will hopefully get on a winning run," Curran said.

The player of the match Jasprit Bumrah, who bowled a brilliant spell of 3/21 said it was a much closer game than he anticipated.

"(It was a) much closer game than what we thought. (I) want to make an impact early on. In this format, ball swings for two overs, and you want to make use of that," he said.



Check IPL 2024 points table here

Bumrah said the T20 format is cruel for bowlers and is tilted in favour of batters. "This format is a little difficult for the bowlers because the batsmanship is going over, plus the time restrictions and the Impact Player rule. What you can do is prepare your best and back yourself," he said.

"Go out there and give your best. I try to relay messages from wherever I am on the field. You don't want to give too many messages," Bumrah added.